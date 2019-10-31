(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as its manager, according to several reports.
The former St. Louis Cardinals manager was a special advisor for Kansas City over the last year. Matheny won 591 games in over six years with the Cardinals and had a .555 winning percentage.
The Cardinals won the 2013 National League pennant under his leadership before losing to the Red Sox in the World Series. However, they missed the playoffs the final three years under his leadership, and he was fired after a 47-46 start last year.