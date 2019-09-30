(Glenwood) -- Glenwood Football Coach Cory Faust is happy with his team's resiliency at this point in the season.
The Rams -- coming off a week four loss to Dallas Center-Grimes -- trailed Winterset 28-7 in the third quarter Friday before storming back for a 35-28 win. Glenwood now sits at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 3A District 9.
"Winterset has got a couple of outstanding receivers," said Faust. "We thought we had a pretty good game plan going in, but we didn't execute it real well. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit with some mistakes and penalties, but our guys hung in there and were able to come back from a 28-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game."
Aside from the defensive adjustments, Faust credits the team's offensive line for springing quarterback Zach Carr free. Carr finished the game with 25 carries for 134 and four scores. He added 126 yards through the air on 13-of-16 passing.
"I thought our offensive line really dominated," said Faust. "Konner Petersen, Dylan Hopp, Trey Hansen, Koltyn Eckheart and Noah Clark, as well as Cole Mayberry, Brock Smith and Silas Bales blocking from our tight end and slot positions did a really nice job for us. It was a fun game that we came out on top. We know we have to get better. We're looking forward to a strong challenge against a strong team this week in Harlan."
Harlan comes into the week six battle with an identical 4-1 mark. The Cyclones have won three straight, averaging over 41 points per game. They are led by senior quarterback Johnathan Monson, who has 1,143 total yards of offense and 16 touchdowns.
"(Monson) is a dynamic athlete," said Faust. "He is a very good runner and thrower. They are physical up front and at the same time they have a lot of weapons. When I think of Harlan over the years, the thing that makes them so tough on offense is just the balance. Everybody can play and everybody is a threat to hurt you. This year's team is the same."
Faust says the Rams' focus will be on limiting the big plays of Harlan's offense, which averages over six yards per snap.
"When we're on defense, we've got to limit their big plays," said Faust. "We've got to control Monson in the running game. Offensively, we're going to have to hang onto the ball and execute. We can't give those guys any freebies. If we do that, we should have a chance. It should be a fun challenge."
Brian Bertini will be in Glenwood Friday night providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show on KMA Radio.