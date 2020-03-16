(Glenwood) -- Whenever the track season begins, the Glenwood girls will be ready to defend their Class 3A state championship.
While the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has left the start of the track season in peril, Coach Cory Faust and company have been trying to keep things as casual as possible.
"We've made some changes to our schedule for the month of March," Faust said. "We won't be going to any indoor meets. Anything with our students, we've continued to do things, including practices. We're hoping we'll be able to continue all of our activities."
Topple the COVID-19 outbreak with a short preseason due to Glenwood's deep state basketball run and it's safe to say that Glenwood has been tasked with some early adversity. However, Faust feels that his team is seasoned for the struggles that have been thrown their way early on.
"A lot of chaos right now," Faust said. "Good thing for us is our kids are real resilient anyway. We went through all the stuff last year and we didn't actually have a track last year because ours was under construction. I think it was a good lesson for our kids to just focus on the things you can control. I think we'll stick to that philosophy this year."
Last year was a dream season for the Rams, who rolled through the season with a dominant Hawkeye Ten title before capping the season with a Class 3A state title, edging Davenport Assumption by a half-point.
"I think anytime you can win a state championship, you're really tickled," Faust said. "Our team really has been good for the last two to three years. Really just a fun group of girls to have."
While the Rams graduated a handful of contributors from last year's state title team, they also return several including Coryl Matheny, Abby Hughes, Audrey Arnold, Abby McIntyre, Jaeda Wilson, Elle Scarborough, Sami Parr and Emma Hughes.
"We're excited about the talent and depth we have," Faust said. "So far, I've been impressed."
The Rams' next meet is scheduled to be their host meet on March 28th. The complete interview with Coach Faust can be heard below.