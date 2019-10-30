(Manning) -- Despite a 0-3 start, IKM-Manning is once again back in the playoffs. The Wolves secured their ninth postseason appearance in 12 years by finishing the season with six consecutive wins and claiming the Class A District 2 championship.
"At the beginning of the year we had a pretty tough non-district schedule," IKM-Manning Coach Tom Casey told KMA Sports, "We knew it would be challenging. We were hoping to come out of it better than 1-3."
The Wolves' three losses? Defeats at the hands of playoff bound South Central Calhoun and Underwood and ACGC, who narrowly missed the playoffs. In total, IKM-Manning's three losses finished the regular season with a combined record of 23-4.
"We were able to get a little confidence and were able to build on that. Once we started district play, we just continued to get better." Casey said.
Coach Casey's team got much better. Both offensively and defensively. The Wolves defense allowed just 57 points in the final six outings. Offensively, IKM-Manning pounded the rock often. Junior Kyler Rasmussen made the transition from quarterback to fullback and the led the offense with 827 rushing yards and 13 scores.
"He did a real good job of learning the position and understanding what needs to be done there," Casey said.
Rasmussen's flawless transition was aided by a strong performance in front of him.
"Our offensive line play got much more consistent, which helped our running and it is very important for us to have that work," Casey said.
IKM-Manning's reward for claiming the district title is an upcoming road contest with undefeated West Hancock. The Eagles cruised to a perfect regular season, outscoring opponents 467-99. Offensively, West Hancock's abilities circle around senior Tate Hagen, who rushed for 1,549 yards and 23 scores in the regular season.
"They're a Wing-T team," Casey said, "They really run the football and have a big physical offensive line that's experienced. They're big, they're physical, so we're just going to have to be sure that we take care of our defensive responsibilities and match their energy and intensity."
Jake Gillespie will be in Britt Friday night, providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. The complete interview with Coach Casey can be heard below.