(KMAland) -- This is not a farewell award. Lewis Central head baseball coach Lee Toole is retiring, and he is this year’s KMAland Coach of the Year.
However, those two facts have nothing to do with one another. In fact, KMA Sports – in the interview for this award – had this exchange with the 900-game winner on Sunday afternoon.
KMA Sports: “Is there any chance you will make a run at 1,000 (wins)?”
Toole: “Well, no…”
Toole went on to inform us of his decision to retire – a decision that was made official with the Lewis Central Board of Education accepting his retirement/resignation this past Monday. So, it’s not a farewell award. Actually, it speaks to the job Coach Toole did in his final year as Titans head coach.
Consider, a number of potential starting seniors decided not to go out for baseball this season. And Drake Nettles – arguably the team’s best all-around player – left the team several weeks into the season to start his college football career with Iowa State. And there were other injuries and extenuating circumstances that made things more difficult for Coach Toole to have a successful season.
Still, they won 23 games, they won the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and Coach Toole reached the 900-win milestone.
“It was a good year overall,” Coach Toole told KMA Sports. “We had some adversity we had to face early on. We kind of pieced together a pitching staff. Some young guys had some opportunities, and this group really believed in themselves.”
While the Titans program always aims high, there did appear to be some things working against them as the season was set to get underway. Still, one of Coach Toole’s youngest teams in years with just three full-year seniors kept finding a way to persevere.
“We still use (the Hawkeye Ten championship) as our goal,” Toole said. “We thought we had some young potential, but it depended on how they developed. A lot of guys stepped up and filled the gaps that came open. They didn’t fold, they didn’t quit and it was kind of like that next man up theory.”
This year’s Hawkeye Ten championship was more or less decided during a three-week period where they just couldn’t lose. Starting on June 3rd and ending on the 24th, Coach Toole’s team went 12-0 in the league with key wins over Harlan, Glenwood and twice each over St. Albert and Kuemper.
“Those were key games for us,” Toole said. “We didn’t want to put a lot of pressure on the kids. We kept it within the coaching staff, and we tried to figure out how we could line things up (to have success). That stretch was pretty strenuous on us as a staff and threw some stress at us. We knew if we stumbled a few times it would be tight at the end.”
Of course, that didn’t happen, and Lewis Central went on to another conference title. In the midst of all that winning, Toole captured his 900th career victory on June 19th at Kuemper.
The milestone effectively put an exclamation point on a 37-year coaching career between New Hartford, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central. He currently ranks eighth on Iowa’s all-time coaches’ win list.
“Consistency and expectations (are winning staples),” Toole said. “We put time in with the younger guys and the older guys. We try to stay sharp, motivate and stay positive. The mental side of the game is very important in baseball, so we’ve tried to work on that and instill (mental toughness) in our players.”
According to a story from Kevin White of the Daily Nonpareil, Toole will remain the middle school guidance counselor at Lewis Central and could coach one more year of junior-high football. However, the summers will now be open for the 59-year-old.
“It’s just the right time,” Toole said. “We had a lot of positive things happen this summer. I’ve never had a summer off. I started coaching in between my junior and senior year of college, so I’m looking forward to dusting the golf clubs off. It’ll be a little different.”
It’ll be a little different for Coach Toole, but it’ll be a lot different for baseball in the state of Iowa. It was an incredibly successful career that deserves all the awards that come his way now and in the future.
But again, this was not a farewell award. It was all about this season, and Coach Toole is most definitely this year’s KMAland Coach of the Year.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Toole below.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2018: Bob Mantell, Treynor
2017: Rod Eberly, Clarinda
2016: Dan Daugherty, CAM
2015: Steve Daeges, Harlan
2014: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood
2013: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood