(Albany) -- The first game of the Class 1 District 16 tournament found an upset. At least in terms of where the teams were seeded.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
No. 6 seeded Worth County (11-14) jumped out of a late-season slump to take a 77-70 win over third-seeded Rock Port (19-6) on Monday evening in Albany.
“It was height versus shooting,” Tigers coach Les New said after the game. “We struggled guarding their size, and I think they struggled guarding our dribble drive and shooting. We did just enough to win it in the end.”
The Tigers, which had dropped six of seven games coming into the contest, didn’t look like a team in a tailspin of late. Jackson Runde opened the game with a 3-point make, and they didn’t trail from that point on.
The Tigers scored seven of the first nine and made four first-quarter triples on their way to a 20-14 advantage. They would only extend it in the second, adding two more treys and led by 11 into the break.
“(Our shooting) sets up everything,” New added. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can put it on the floor and shoot the 3. When the 3s are going then it’s good for us.”
“That’s huge,” Runde said of the outside shooting. “It opens the game up. They had to scramble after that, and we hit a lot of shots. The team just played well together.”
Rock Port made multiple attempts at stealing the contest, but Worth County kept finding an answer. Whether it was a dribble drive to the rim, an outside jumper or an 8-point run from Jaxon Anderson late in the third, the Tigers wouldn’t relent and finished with nine 3-pointers on the night.
The Jays did pull within six in the final period and had the ball, but a traveling violation quickly thwarted their comeback attempt.
Alex Rinehart came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points for the Tigers while Runde added 20, Anderson had 17 and Aydan Gladstone put in 13 to go with a team-high in assists (6) and rebounds (6).
“Early in the year we were like this,” New said. “We’d have four guys in double figures every night, and then after Christmas we’ve had some injuries and some illness. We just didn’t have our guys, but I think we’re getting healthy and getting some continuity again.”
“I just came out with more energy off the bench,” Rinehart added. “I kind of went out there and played with heart.”
Rock Port’s Holden Farmer had a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds while Trey Peshek and Alex Burke had 15 points apiece. Ethan Brumbaugh chipped in nine points, and Gabe Minter finished with seven points and 10 assists. Burke, Brumbaugh and Minter all played for the final time.
Worth County will now turn their attention to a district semifinal on Wednesday against the winner of Stanberry and Northeast Nodaway. Tip time is slated for 7:15.