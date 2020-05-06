(Oakland) -- The Riverside boys soccer squad was hoping to parlay last year's strong showing into an even stronger season this year. Sadly, they won't get the chance due to the cancellation of the spring sports season.
"It's very disappointing," Coach Rick Ryun said. "We did a couple leagues this offseason. The kids had worked hard. We felt like we could really make a push this season."
Last year, the Bulldogs went 12-4. The season was full of highlights, including a miraculous comeback against Creston, a repeat championship at the Creston Tournament and a 10-0 loss to Abraham Lincoln that turned things around.
"We took a lot from that game," Ryun said. "We could see what we needed to work on, and we really took off from there. The loss really helped us."
Riverside's season ended two wins shy of the state tournament, dropping a 2-1 decision to eventual state qualifier Greene County. The loss snapped an eight-match streak for the Bulldogs.
"We were close last year," Ryun said. "The last game was very motivating to me, being that close. A lot of people didn't think we had a chance. That was something we wanted to build on knowing we were that close. I felt like with everybody we had coming back, we would be a contender again."
The Bulldogs were led in scoring last season by the trio of Val Andrusyshyn, Hunter Hodges and Adrian Dillon, who combined for 43 goals. The trio has since graduated, but Ryun is confident the experiences his underclassmen gained last year would have benefited them this year.
Taten Williams is the top-returning goal scorer from a year ago with nine. Brogan Allensworth also contributed six goals, Rhett Bentley tallied four and Caden Manzer scored two. Mikey Casson, Elijah Ryun, Ethan Reicks and Drake Woods each scored one goal last season.
The Bulldogs also returned the WIC's top goal keeper, Dylan McDonald. McDonald saved 87 shots last season and only allowed 30 goals. Defender Joel Henningsen was also expected to be a key cog for the Bulldogs.
Ryun also expected multiple freshmen to have an immediate impact, too.
"I was hoping they would step up," Ryun said. "Hoping for a couple of surprises, too. The kids have played a lot of soccer. We would have played as a team and somebody would have stepped up, no doubt."
If there would have been a season, the Bulldogs likely would have contended with Treynor for the WIC crown and potentially a trip to state.
"I really feel like Treynor would have been tough to beat," Ryun said. "We'd have liked to have won the WIC and advanced to state. Making the state playoffs is a big goal for us."
The complete interview with Coach Ryun can be heard below.