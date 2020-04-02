(Oakland) -- The Riverside boys track team is hopeful that a season will begin at some point. Until then, they're going to continue to get ready for the season.
"I've met with our boys on Zoom meetings," Coach Alex Oliver said. "I think staying positive for them and our team is important. Worst case scenario, you do these workouts and become a better athlete."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has suspended all activities until at least April 13th. The Bulldogs are scheduled to be at a meet on the 14th at Tri-Center. However, Oliver isn't sure what the plan will be if the season can resume on the 13th.
"I just talked with our AD (Darrell Frain)," Oliver said. "The conference ADs have decided that if we can start on the 13th, then hopefully the following week, we'll be in competition."
The Bulldogs had already started their preseason practices when the IHSAA placed a suspension on activities. Oliver says he liked what he saw from his team in preseason practices.
"I feel like we were definitely trending in the right direction," Oliver said. "We were getting ready for our first indoor meet and then we had to postpone. In retrospect, I'd rather have all my kids healthy and strong than sick, but it's a unique situation."
Last year, the Bulldogs placed ninth in the Western Iowa Conference track meet, but did have a strong presence at the state meet courtesy of Val Andrusyshyn, who placed second in the 100 meter dash. However, Andrusyshyn has since graduated, but Oliver still saw lots of positive from last year.
"I like how people bought into the system," Oliver said. "Sprinters got faster, distance guys really wanted to excel in those events. Losing Val hurts individually, but I think there's a lot of people that saw his success and feel the need to step up."
Multi-sport standouts Austin Kremkoski, Rhett Bentley and Brogan Allensworth are new to the lineup this year while Mason Wichman, Dennis Pilling, Dylan McDonald, Ben Schroder and Mason Bivens all return to Coach Oliver's squad.
"I think this is the first year I've had people practicing every single event on a regular basis," Oliver said.
Oliver says his team had just started to set goals for this season prior to the suspension of activities, but their goals are set for this season.
"Go top-half in every meet, score points and send as many events to the blue oval as possible," Oliver said.
The complete interview with Coach Oliver can be heard below.