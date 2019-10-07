(Oakland) -- It took a little longer than they wanted and expected, but Riverside earned their first win of the 2019 season on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (1-5, 1-1) had two 100-yard rushers and held a strong Nodaway Valley offense to just six points in a 24-6 Class A District 10 battle.
“The exciting thing about coaching these guys is that they come out every week and play hard,” Coach Darrell Frain told KMA Sports. “We put ourselves in position to win a few games, but we just came up a little bit short. Friday night, it paid off.”
Senior Mason Bivens had 161 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries while sophomore quarterback Austin Kremkoski took to the ground for 114 yards of his own.
“Scoring the first four times we have the ball kind of eases the pressure a little bit,” Frain added. “The offensive line has done great. They’re probably the one part of our team that has stayed healthy. We tried to put as much pressure as we could on the defense, and a lot of guys stepped up.”
Defensively, Riverside forced one turnover and held Nodaway Valley’s fast-paced, quick-throwing offense to just 6 out of 15 passing.
“We were worried about their quick passing game, but we did a really good job of shutting it down for the most part,” Frain said. “They had two pretty good gains, but (we played well) as a whole. Joel Henningsen is basically playing on one leg, and he’s the heart and soul of our defense.”
Riverside will meet St. Albert this Friday night in Council Bluffs. The Falcons are 2-4 on the season, but they are also coming off of a district victory, beating Southwest Valley 28-7 to move to 1-1 in the league. The record is mostly indicative of playing Class A’s toughest schedule, according to BCMoore’s computer rankings.
“Everybody has looked at who they’ve played,” Coach Frain said. “Their record is no indication of how they’ve played. Their special teams lead them in a lot of ways, and hopefully we can slow it down and keep them in front of us.”
The Falcons had just 77 yards of total offense in the win over the Timberwolves, but they were opportunistic on defense and special teams. The D forced three turnovers and scored on a pick-six by Bennett Gronstall while Sam Rallis had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown.
“The big thing we’ve got to do is win up front,” Frain said. “With their speed, they’re going to put us behind the 8-ball a little bit, but we’ve got to keep them in front. We have to take care of what we can up front, put some long drives together and keep them off the field.”
Joe Narmi will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. All the Week 7 coverage begins on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Frain below.