(Oakland) -- Class 1A No. 14 Riverside picked up a thrilling, five-set (25-19, 25-15, 20-25, 10-25, 15-9) victory over Western Iowa Conference foe AHSTW Thursday night in a game heard on the KMAX-Stream
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"We'll take any win," Riverside Coach Michaela Schwartzkopf told KMA Sports.
Riverside's latest win was also the Bulldogs' first triumph over AHSTW in quite some time.
"We haven't beat them since QuikStats has been a thing," Sophomore Izzy Bluml told KMA Sports, "So it feels really good to come out with the win."
The win didn't come easy for the Bulldogs---who won the first two sets, ]only to drop the third and fourth sets before holding on for a gritty fifth set victory.
"Our girls have done a lot of extensive training on how to be mentally tough and it really proved tonight that what we are doing is working." Schwartzkopf said.
Riverside's mentally tough performance was led by the duo of Bluml and Jadyn Achenbach. Bluml finished the night with 10 kills and two aces. Achenbach posted a team high 13 kills and three aces. Achenbach also added eight digs and a block.
"I was so nervous," Achenbach said, "But I knew my team was capable of amazing things and we'd come out ahead."
Kenna Ford tallied 29 assists on the night and Gracie Bluml contributed 24 digs.
Riverside never trailed in set one and overcame an early five-point deficit in the second set to take a 2-0 lead into the third set. AHSTW pulled away from Riverside in the third set to force a fourth and raced to an early 15-4 lead in the fourth set en route to a 25-10 set victory, setting up a race to 15.
AHSTW and Riverside traded points in the early phase of the fifth set, but Riverside took a 9-8 lead off an error and finished the match on a 7-1 run to secure the victory.
"We just flipped a switch," Schwartzkopf said, "As soon as we got that first point, I knew that set was ours."
AHSTW was led in the defeat by 17 kills from Kinsey Scheffler. Kailey Jones and Megan Wise added seven and six kills respectively. Ally Meyers was responsible for 28 assists, Saige Huss had five blocks and Paige Osweiler had a team-high 18 digs for the Lady Vikes---who now drops to 6-7 on the season and 0-3 in WIC action.
With the win, Riverside is now 16-4 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
"All summer we've been telling our girls that this is our season," Schwartzkopf said, "This is where we are turning Riverside volleyball around."
Complete video interviews with Bluml, Achenbach and Coach Schwartzkopf can be found below.