(Oakland) -- The Riverside volleyball team is armed with something they haven’t had in a number of years: Experience.
The Bulldogs have combined that experience with talent, and they are off to a 4-3 start to the year.
“I’m very happy with the start of our season,” Coach Michaela Schwartzkop told KMA Sports. “They play start to finish, and that’s a huge step forward for us.”
Riverside beat both Essex and Bedford in Essex at a triangular to open the year last Tuesday before going 2-3 with a number of tight losses at the AHSTW Tournament on Saturday.
“We played some really tough competition (at the tournament),” Schwartzkopf said. “Even though we lost (three matches), we played tough, and I’m really happy with how we did.”
Leading the way for Riverside this season are senior hitters Jadyn Achenbach and Abi Petersen, who have averaged 2.13 and 1.63 kills per set. Sophomore Izzy Bluml (1.56 kills per set) and junior Ella Hensley (1.13) have also been frequent targets for returning setter and junior Kenna Ford, who is averaging 5.50 assists per set.
Senior libero Gracie Bluml continues to sparkle in the back row with 3.31 digs per set while Ford (1.75 digs per set), Achenbach (1.73) and Izzy Bluml (1.06) are also over one dig per frame.
At the net, Hensley has a team-high six blocks while Achenbach (4 blocks), Izzy Bluml (3), Ford (2) and Petersen (1) have also contributed. Defensive specialists Ashlynn Amdor and Ari McGlade and freshman right side hitter Mack Olmstead-Mitchell are also regular pieces in Schwartzkopf’s rotation.
“We have a great senior class,” Schwartzkopf said. “(We’ve improved) in consistency. Last year, we would go in spurts, but this year every single play we are using the same intensity. A lot of that goes back to how hard our girls worked over the summer.”
Coach Schwartzkopf estimates over 100 hours in the weight room, open gyms or camps during the offseason for her girls.
The Bulldogs scrimmaged Glenwood on Tuesday evening and will be back in action on Saturday at the Missouri Valley Tournament.
“There are some things we are working on tweaking from the weekend,” Schwartzkopf said. “Making sure our hitters transition all the way off, some of our hit coverage and just conditioning. We want to be able to play a complete tournament.”
Riverside will begin Western Iowa Conference play next Thursday at home against Audubon. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Schwartzkopf linked below.