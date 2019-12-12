(Oakland) -- The communities in the Riverside school district will receive a healthy dose of wrestling in the next 72 hours.
Tonight, the Bulldogs will host a quad with Southwest Valley, Audubon, and Griswold and then follow it up on Saturday by hosting the Riverside Invitational with 17 schools participating and 36 ranked wrestlers according to Riverside Coach Casey Conover. The quality of the tournament and its' level of competition continues to increase thanks to the vision from Coach Conover and many other administrators at Riverside.
Teams participating Saturday include ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, Clarinda, Creston-OM, East Mills, Griswold, Lathrop (MO), Logan-Magnolia, Papillion-La Vista South (NE), Pekin, Savannah (MO), Shenandoah, West Harrison, West Sioux, and Woodbine.
"It was a kind of vision we had nine or 10 years ago," Conover said, "We wanted to make it a premier tournament here in Southwest Iowa once we got our new school passed. Coach (and Athletic Director) Darrell Frain has been really, really helpful in expanding it and making it better each year."
The Bulldogs come into their busy week of home festivities off a 1-1 dual performance at Underwood and an 11th place finish at the talent-laden Sergeant Bluff tournament. 113 pounder John Schroder paced Riverside's performance at Sergeant Bluff with a runner-up performance.
Jace Rose (106) was a state qualifier for the Bulldogs a year ago and is currently ranked second by the Predicament. Nolan Moore (138), Austin Kremkoski (170) and Kaiden Hendricks (182) were district qualifiers for the Bulldogs last season and have come along nicely according to Coach Conover.
"We've got a lot of young talent," Conover said.
While the excitement for what promises to be a fun week of wrestling is there, the expectations for Riverside are the same they are always are.
"Compete," Conover said, "Compete and win. We talk a lot about goals, our goal is to be state champs and conference champs and tournament goals. To me, we can't settle for anything less than that. We know it's going to be a good tournament, we're excited for the competition,"
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play of Saturday's Riverside Invitational on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier at around 2 p.m. The complete interview with Conover can be heard below.