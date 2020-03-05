(KMAland) -- Another KMAlander won an AAU Kids State Championship this past weekend in Des Moines.
Riverside Wrestling Club’s Mason Houser won the 3rd-4th Grade 78-pound division in dominant fashion. Houser won three of his five matches by fall, including the championship match, and added a major decision and a technical fall to his weekend.
This wasn’t Houser’s first shot at AAU state as he placed sixth in a previous state tournament.
“(I learned) that (state) is hard,” Houser told KMA Sports. “You need to work hard to win.”
Former Riverside wrestlers Tatem Bluml and Otis Matejka have been working with Houser this season.
“(They taught me) to work harder and not mess around,” Houser said.
Houser, who has been wrestling since kindergarten, says he does his best work on his feet. And now that he’s won a state championship, his goals are simple.
“To win it again.”
Listen to the complete interview with Houser below.