(KMAland) -- Riverside sophomore Austin Kremkoski has been named the Co-Offensive MVP in Class A District 9.
Kremkoski was also named the quarterback on the First Team All-District team. Fellow Bulldogs Brogan Allensworth (WR) and Kaiden Hendricks (OL) are also on the first team offense.
St. Albert’s Connor Cerny (RB), Sam Rallis (WR), Cael McLaren (OL) and Sam Wilber (K); Southwest Valley’s Brendan Knapp (RB); AHSTW’s Joey Goins (WR) and Seth Kiesel (OL) and Nodaway Valley’s Ryan Randall (OL) also took first team offensive honors.
On the defense, St. Albert landed Lance Wright (DB), Bennett Gronstall (LB) and Jeff Miller (DL). AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe (DB), Gavyn Fischer (DL) and Michael Shiffer (specialist) are also on the first team defense.
Nodaway Valley’s Caelen DeVault (DB); Riverside’s Joel Henningsen (LB) and Eddie Vlcek (DL) and Southwest Valley’s Tallen Meyers (LB) and Tucker TePoel (P) are other first team defensive members.
View the complete list of honorees below.
OTHER FOOTBALL AWARDS
Find links to previous All-District and All-Conference Teams linked below.