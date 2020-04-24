(Oakland) -- Riverside senior Gracie Bluml had some time this winter to think about her future with or without sports. When it was all said and done, she couldn’t pass up a chance to play softball at Iowa Central.
“I wasn’t really sure about playing a sport in college,” Bluml told KMA Sports. “Once I decided softball was what I wanted to do I looked into Iowa Central.”
Bluml, who hit .438 and earned third-team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association last season, says her interest in Iowa Central sort of started in a lighthearted way.
“My friend is going there and was always pushing me to go there as a joke,” she said. “I filled out a recruiting form, and they emailed me back saying they were interested.”
The Bulldogs second baseman had a team-high 39 hits and 27 stolen bases last summer, and it’s not hard to see why any school would be interested in those abilities.
“I went on my visit there, and the coaches took me around,” Bluml said. “I loved the campus and knew I wanted to go there immediately. I just loved all of it.”
Bluml, who also played volleyball and basketball and ran track during her high school career, is excited with the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I’ve always loved softball,” she said. “It’s always been my favorite. Getting to play it after high school is super exciting.”
Listen to the complete interview with Bluml from today’s Upon Further Review linked below.