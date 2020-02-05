(Oakland) -- Following a successful regular season, Riverside is ready to attack their upcoming sectional, and they plan to do it the way they've attacked every challenge this season.
"Overall, the season went pretty well," Coach Casey Conover tells KMA Sports. " "You always want more. You don't ever want to lose a dual, and you want to win every tournament."
The Bulldogs finished the dual season with a 14-7 record and had some respectable tournament showings including a fourth-place finish at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament in December.
"I thought we could finish a little bit higher than we did, but conference is over and now we got to focus on postseason," Conover said.
The Bulldogs have two state qualifiers in their lineup: John Schroder (106) and Jace Rose (113) while Nolan Moore (138) was a district qualifier.
Schroder is currently 39-5 on the season. Rose is 35-2 and has not lost since making the move down from 120 pounds. And Moore is 36-8 on the season. Conover feels his talented trio enters the postseason extremely motivated.
"They're excited for the postseason," Conover said. "They've turned it to a different level and their mindset is really, really focused right now."
Dennis Pilling (126), Brody Zimmerman (132), Rhett Bentley (152), Ethan Reicks (160), Austin Kremkoski (170), Kaiden Hendricks (182), Edward Vlcek (195) and Nathan Messerschmidt (285) also enter the postseason with their eyes on a deep run.
Riverside's mission for a deep postseason run will begin Saturday when they host AHSTW, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, St. Albert, Treynor and Underwood in a Class 1A sectional. The two highest individual finishers from each bracket will qualify for February 15th's district meet in Underwood while the first and second-place finishing teams will qualify for regional duals.
Riverside has entered every dual and tournament with the goal to win it. That mindset won't change, according to Conover.
"We attack it the same way as any other tournament," Conover said. "We want to win it. We want to get first place. If we tell them anything less, I don't think we as coaches are doing our job. If we can wrestle with that mindset and wrestle the way we can, good things can happen."
The complete interview with Coach Conover can be heard below.