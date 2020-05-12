(Oakland) -- Riverside standout Jadyn Achenbach will continue her volleyball career at Iowa Central Community College.
Achenbach, who averaged 2.63 kills and 1.89 digs per set this past year for the Bulldogs, will join a program on the rise.
“I think it started last year when our assistant coach (Brooke Flathers) asked if I was still interested in playing college volleyball,” Achenbach said. “(Iowa Central Coach Sara Horn) got my name from Miss Flathers and emailed me.”
The second-team All-Western Iowa Conference selection set up a visit to the Fort Dodge school and found the right fit for her.
“I got to practice with some of the girls on the team,” Achenbach said. “I really liked the campus, and the coaches are really nice. I thought it would be a good fit.”
The Tritons were 33-6 this past season and have been an improved program in the last several years under Coach Horn.
“The volleyball program is really good,” Achenbach said. “They were very successful last year, and the campus and facilities are new and nice.”
With the decision out of the way, Achenbach will join a team that also features former Shenandoah standout Kealey Anderson.
“It means a lot (to play college volleyball),” Achenbach said. “It’s something I didn’t think I could do for a while, and now that I’m doing it, it means a lot.”
