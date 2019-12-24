(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port boys suffered a loss to Mound City in their first game of the season but have peeled off five straight wins since and are heading into holiday tournament action with a 5-1 record.
"We're probably not considered a flashy team," Rock Port Coach Shawn Shineman told KMA Sports, "We do a good job of making adjustments as the game goes along. We've been grinding games out in the third and fourth quarters and have come away with a couple wins lately."
After the Blue Jays' 38-point defeat to Mound City, they've responded with wins over South Holt, Bishop LeBlond, St. Joseph Christian, DeKalb, and Northeast Nodaway.
So, what's been the secret for Coach Shineman's team flipping a switch following a blowout loss in the season opener?
"A lot of it is just their attitude," he said, "They're a great group of kids to coach. They come in every day to practice, they come to games ready to work. They feed off each other and they don't really get down."
"We've got great senior leadership with three great seniors and our younger guys are filling in well." Shineman said.
According to Shineman, his team's early success has come because of their ability to wear teams down.
"We're going to get our rebounds late, not turn the ball over late and make our free throws," he said, "They're really hitting that concept and doing a great job."
Six-foot-five Alex Burke has been a large part of the Blue Jays success this season.
"He's a smart kid that knows where he should be he knows where the game kinda flows," Shineman said, "His height is great, he's got a great touch on the inside."
Holden Farmer and Ethan Brumbaugh have also been key cogs in the Rock Port offense.
Rock Port will make the trek to Trenton this weekend to participate in their Holiday Hoops Tournament. The Blue Jays will face Green City and La Plata on Friday and Saturday respectively.
The Blue Jays will resume 275 Conference play with a trio of tough games, beginning with a January 3rd showdown with defending state champion Platte Valley, followed by a rematch with Mound City on January 7th and a January 10th battle with Atchison County foe East Atchison.
"We've got to be ready and get our preparation in the right order. Hopefully we'll be able to come out on top against them," Shineman said.
The complete interview with Coach Shineman can be heard below.