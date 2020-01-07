(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port girls are 6-3 on the season and enter perhaps their most challenging stretch of the season this week.
While the Blue Jays record is stellar, they are coming off a 30-point defeat to Platte Valley that served as a wakeup call according to their coach, Jim Skillen.
"They showed us some things were going to have to do better in our man-to-man offense," Skillen said. "I thought our competitiveness waned. It was not as strong as what it had been. It makes it a little harder when you get down by a lot of points early but you should still be competing until the buzzer goes off and I thought we struggled with that."
Skillen says this year's team is talented and experienced, but not deep.
"We have an older team, a more veteran team. But we don't have much depth so we have had trouble any time we've been short due to injury or illness," he said.
Alivia Baucom, Darius Skillen, Kylie Nuckolls, Rachel Vogler, Makenna Farmer, Johnny Davis and Mikayla Makings have been vital for the Blue Jays, who have victories over Mound City, St. Joseph Christian, DeKalb, Northeast Nodaway, Bucklin/Macon County, and Southwest Livingston
"We've won a couple games we could have lost," Skillen added. "We've probably lost a game or two we could have won and that's usually the way it goes."
The Blue Jays will continue action this week with a pair of testing matchups beginning with Mound City on Tuesday followed by a Friday night contest against rival East Atchison.
While Rock Port won their previous meeting with Mound City, that game was the season opener and Mound City is much improved since then.
"They're going to better because they were very inexperienced coming into the year," Skillen said. "Coach (Derek) Petty's team always plays good man-to-man defense. That will be even more the case this time we play them."
As for the East Atchison matchup, the Wolves are currently undefeated on the season and appear primed to make a deep postseason run. Coach Skillen knows defeating their Atchison County rival will not be easy.
"We would have to do a whole lot of things exactly right and they'd have to make some mistakes, but it is somebody I think we can compete against if we're at full strength."
Brent Barnett will be in Rock Port Friday night with the call of East Atchison/Rock Port at 6 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Skillen can be heard below.