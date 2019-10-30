(Tarkio) -- Rock Port is a district volleyball champion for the second consecutive year and for the third time in four years. The Blue Jays' most recent district crown came in a three-set victory (17-25, 25-16, 25-19) over rival East Atchison in a Class 1 District 16 final heard on KMA-FM 99.1
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Winning back-to-back district championships is just special," Coach Thomas Herron told KMA Sports, "The seniors were freshmen when I took over the program, so it's exciting to see them get a district championship."
Action began on Tuesday night with district semifinals, where Rock Port and East Atchison swept Nodaway-Holt and South-Holt respectively to set up an all-Atchison County showdown.
East Atchison scored the first six points of the first set and never trailed en route to the 25-17 victory. The Wolves started the second set strong, too, opening with a 10-6 lead, but Rock Port responded with a 11-0 run that featured five aces from senior libero Brooklyn Jakub.
"I just knew that I had to get some points up there, so I just tried my hardest to get them in and over." Jakub said.
As a team, Rock Port served nine total aces in the 25-16 second set victory.
"We do a lot of serving in practice," Herron said, "We serve all the time. The biggest thing I tell the girls is you need to be consistent."
The Blue Jays scored the first three points of the decisive third sets, all of which were kills from Alivia Baucom. The junior guided the Blue Jays through set three, tallying 11 of her 17 total winners in the final set, which Rock Port claimed 25-19 to secure another district title.
"I was just looking for open spots and good places to hit," Baucom said.
Defensively, Rock Port dug out several East Atchison attack attempts, some of which were highlight worthy. Jakub led the Blue Jays in digs with 22.
"People were talking and moving. It wasn't always pretty or perfect, but you can do a lot in volleyball by just talking, high energy and going after every ball," Herron said of his team's effort.
East Atchison was led in the defeat by eight kills from Jaycee Graves in her final game. The Wolves' other senior: Jesse Graves added a pair of kills in her final match, too. East Atchison's season comes to a close with 19-8.
Rock Port's (20-5) season continues Saturday when the Blue Jays will participate in a Class 1 state sectional against Santa Fe at Crest Ridge High School in Centerview, Missouri.
"We don't want to be content just going to sectionals," Herron said, "We want to go down there compete well and represent northwest Missouri."
Complete interviews with Jakub, Baucom and Coach Herron can be viewed below.