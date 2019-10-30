(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port football team will travel to Mound City for a second straight Friday night when the Missouri 8-Man playoffs open.
“We’ve had a tough season,” Coach Dalton Jones told KMA Sports. “It started rough with our field under water, and we began on a sour note with a loss to DeKalb. But we learned a lot from that game.”
The Blue Jays (4-5) followed with three straight wins and four in their next five, but they’ve since dropped three consecutive contests. All three were by 28 points or more, including the 52-0 loss to Mound City in Week 9.
“We had a few good games and then ran into some really good teams in the end,” Jones added. “That’s the struggle we’re having this year. The (275 Conference) is really good.”
They will get a taste of that again this week when the defending state champion Panthers (7-2) look for a second consecutive win over Jones’ team.
“It’s a tough draw,” Jones said. “You play Mound City one week and turn around and play them again. It’s going to be a situation where we’re going to go out and compete like our hair is on fire. Play as hard as we can.”
While the final score didn’t show it, Coach Jones says there were plenty of positives for his team to take away from the game. There were certain plays where they were a tweak or two away from making it a positive result.
“We felt pretty good about certain points in that game,” he said. “We made a couple good plays and stops on defense. There were some plays that were good, but we just misfired on a few assignments. We weren’t reading the wrong keys, but we just didn’t execute when we needed to.”
The Jays hope to rely on an offensive ground game that has given them a 1,400-yard rusher in junior Joey Herron. Herron also has scored 17 times on the ground.
“Their defense is strong,” Jones said. “It’s a tough defense to go up against. There were moments in that game where we were looking pretty good, but we lacked maybe one or two things to really execute it fully.”
Win or lose on Friday, Jones says he learned a lot during his first year as head coach, and he hopes his five seniors will take some positives out of their final season. As for the rest, he feels good about the future.
“We have a good group of seniors,” he said. “Those guys, I’ve enjoyed coaching them, and it’s been a fun ride. You want more wins to happen, but we just want to play as hard as we can for those seniors (on Friday).
“The young guys…the future is bright for the program. We had some young guys that played a lot this year, and we hope that experience can carry over into their sophomore, junior or senior years. I made my share of mistakes, and I’ll own that. But it’s been a good experience for all of us. I think the future is bright.”
Kent Larsen will have reports from Mound City on Friday evening during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Jones below.