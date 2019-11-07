(KMAland) -- 275 Conference champion Rock Port has four all-conference volleyball choices.
The Jays’ selections are led by unanimous choices Drue Kemerling and Alivia Baucom. Makenna Farmer and Brooklyn Jakub were also honored on the team.
East Atchison’s Jaycee Graves and Brynnan Poppa and Lexi Moore of West Nodaway were other unanimous picks. Other picks include East Atchison’s Ella Rolf, Nodaway-Holt’s Shaina Culp and Halle Clement and South Holt’s Monique Arroyo and Lynden Prussman.
