(Rock Port) -- Rock Port standout Ethan Brumbaugh has his future decided. The multi-sport standout will continue his golf career next season at Southwestern Community College in Creston.
“Early in my junior year, I really didn’t have any interest from colleges,” Brumbaugh said. “I knew it was a goal I wanted to go on and play college golf.”
And so Brumbaugh put in even more work on the golf course before eventually qualifying for state in his junior season. That’s when college coaches started to hover.
“After I made it to state, and I played pretty good down there, I started getting interest from colleges,” Brumbag said. “I started playing summer golf tours. Just keeping in contact with coaches, and (SWCC) came up in July to talk. I went up there for a visit, and it just clicked.”
Brumbaugh says his relationship with head coach Doug North was key in leading him to the Creston school.
“He’s really the reason why I picked SWCC,” he said. “He kept in contact with me the most, and he always seemed to come back to me. I knew I was a priority, which is always nice to know.”
And it’s also nice to know his long-held dream is going to come true.
“Throughout junior high and high school, I was always told I wouldn’t be able to (play college golf),” he said. “Now, I can take a deep breath.”
Listen to the complete interview with Brumbaugh linked below.