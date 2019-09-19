(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port football team enters this week's road matchup against North-West Nodaway with a 2-1 record, and the top running back in the entire state.
In last week's 74-50 road victory over Stewartsville, junior tailback Joey Herron had a monster night with 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He is now the school's record holder for most rushing yards in a single game. Rock Port head coach Dalton Jones says Herron couldn't be stopped last week.
"His vision has become something special," Jones told KMA Sports. "He has been able to do that tremendously this year and more importantly, he's able to get more yards after contact than he has before. He's running with passion and heart. It's something really special to watch and we're excited for him."
Herron leads all of Missouri 8-Man football with 822 rushing yards through three games with 13 total touchdowns. He's averaging a remarkable 274 yards per contest. Coach Jones said he was also proud of the entire team in last week's win, as they faced adversity at times throughout the night.
"We got down there and Stewartsville played very well against us," Jones said. "They were well coached and had a good plan. They ran a tricky offense and we made some mistakes. We fought through that adversity hard and just kept going. We never ever halted."
Rock Port faces a North-West Nodaway squad that is searching for its first win of the season. They have fallen to Stewartsville, East Atchison, and Platte Valley to start the year under second year head coach Anthony Christian.
"They are up and coming and will be a good team," Coach Jones said. "It seems like they are getting better each week after watching their film. We have to be ready for them and be focused on going 1-0. We certainly have to show up. This is the shortest road trip that we've had to go on so far this year, so that makes me feel a little bit better."
Junior quarterback Karson Oberhauser has led the Muskets this year with 203 rushing yards and two total scores. Senior Tyler Bix also has a receiving touchdown. KMA Reporter Jaden Driskell will report live from the Rock Port/North-West Nodaway game Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.