(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball season can be broken into three parts. There was the strong start, the tough middle and the outstanding end.
The Blue Jays (20-5) are this year’s 275 Conference champion thanks to the first and last parts of the year.
“It’s been a pretty good year for us,” Coach Thomas Herron told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Sports Feature. “We started with consecutive conference wins, turned right around and played poorly in the East Atchison Tournament and then re-evaluated some things and made some changes.”
Those changes led to 14 wins in their final 15 matches and has them as the No. 1 seed in the Class 1 District 16 tournament, which continues tomorrow evening on KMA-FM 99.1.
“I remember during the summer camp, one of our captains Drue Kemerling said we’re focusing on just playing each point,” Coach Herron said. “I think back to (the win) over Falls City Sacred Heart, and we really followed that motto. We just play for every point.”
Kemerling – a senior – is one of four players averaging 1.20 kills per set or more. The leader is junior Alivia Baucom, who averages right at three per set. Kemerling hits .360 and averages 2.6 while senior Marisa Carder (1.8) and junior Makenna Farmer (1.2) are the other two.
Farmer and Kemerling handle the setting and are averaging 4.3 and 2.9 assists per set, and senior Brooklyn Jakub (2.8) and junior Riley Vogler (1.7) are the statistical leaders in digs per set. At the net, Baucom (43 blocks) and Carder (35) are tops in blocks.
The Jays will play in a district semifinal in Tarkio on Wednesday at 5:00 against Nodaway-Holt – a straight-set winner over Mound City on Monday night. It’s an ironic matchup, given it was Rock Port’s loss to Nodaway-Holt on September 19th that changed the season.
“That sparked our changes,” Coach Herron said. “It helped us refocus on the season.”
In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed East Atchison will meet No. 3 South Holt at 6:00. The winners will then play in the final at 7:30. All three matches will be broadcast on FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Herron below.