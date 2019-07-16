(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference has released their all-conference softball teams from this past season.
The RVC all-conference honors are voted on by the league’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
P: Emily McIntosh, SO, West Harrison
P: Macy Emgarten, FR, Exira/EHK
C: Cheyanne Rife, SR, West Harrison
C: Katelyn Winnett, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
IF: Haley Koch, SO, West Harrison
IF: Amanda Foster, SO, Woodbine
IF: Talia Schon, JR, Glidden-Ralston
IF: Jozie Lett, JR, CAM
OF: Jayde Clark, SR, Woodbine
OF: Leslie Luft, JR, Ar-We-Va
OF: Chloe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison
UT: Taylor Bower, SO, CAM
UT: Kami Waymire, JR, Exira/EHK
SECOND TEAM
P: Cora McAlister, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
P: Jadeyn Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va
C: Hannah Kraus, SO, Ar-We-Va
IF: Sydney Sherer, SR, West Harrison
IF: Whitney Reever, SR, Glidden-Ralston
IF: Lexie Davis, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard
IF: Leah Cooper, FR, Boyer Valley
OF: Marissa Spieker, FR, CAM
OF: Morgan Koehler, SO, Glidden-Ralston
OF: Brianna Baker, SR, Woodbine
UT: Tianna Janssen, SR, Glidden-Ralston
UT: Helen Riker, FR, CAM