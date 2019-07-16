Rolling Valley Conference
(KMAland) -- The Rolling Valley Conference has released their all-conference softball teams from this past season.

The RVC all-conference honors are voted on by the league’s coaches. 

FIRST TEAM 

P: Emily McIntosh, SO, West Harrison

P: Macy Emgarten, FR, Exira/EHK

C: Cheyanne Rife, SR, West Harrison

C: Katelyn Winnett, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

IF: Haley Koch, SO, West Harrison

IF: Amanda Foster, SO, Woodbine

IF: Talia Schon, JR, Glidden-Ralston 

IF: Jozie Lett, JR, CAM

OF: Jayde Clark, SR, Woodbine

OF: Leslie Luft, JR, Ar-We-Va

OF: Chloe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison

UT: Taylor Bower, SO, CAM

UT: Kami Waymire, JR, Exira/EHK

SECOND TEAM 

P: Cora McAlister, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

P: Jadeyn Smith, SO, Ar-We-Va

C: Hannah Kraus, SO, Ar-We-Va

IF: Sydney Sherer, SR, West Harrison

IF: Whitney Reever, SR, Glidden-Ralston

IF: Lexie Davis, JR, Coon Rapids-Bayard

IF: Leah Cooper, FR, Boyer Valley

OF: Marissa Spieker, FR, CAM

OF: Morgan Koehler, SO, Glidden-Ralston

OF: Brianna Baker, SR, Woodbine

UT: Tianna Janssen, SR, Glidden-Ralston

UT: Helen Riker, FR, CAM