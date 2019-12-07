(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have signed relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.
Rosenthal, a former St. Louis Cardinal and native of Lee’s Summit, had 45 saves in 2014 and 48 in 2015 with the Cardinals.
Following Tommy John surgery in 2017, the Cardinals released him, and he missed the entire 2018 season. He appeared in 12 major-league games with the Nationals in 2019 before he was released in June. He then signed with the Tigers, was released and struck a minor-league deal with the Yankees.