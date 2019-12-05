(Kansas City) -- Rusty Kuntz is returning to the Kansas City Royals coaching staff. Kuntz is back to man the first base coach role, the Royals announced on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Vance Wilson is taking over the third base coach position after two years as the bullpen coach. Pitching coach Cal Eldred and hitting coach Terry Bradshaw are both back while Larry Carter is the new bullpen coach, and John Mabry has been named an additional coach, working with infielders.
