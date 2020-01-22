(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals and Alex Gordon have agreed on a one-year, $4 million deal, according to MLB.com's Jeffrey Flanagan.
Gordon has spent his entire 13-year career with the Royals after being drafted second overall in the 2005 draft out of Nebraska.
Gordon signed a four-year, $72 million deal before the 2016 season and has earned a Gold Glove each of the last three seasons.
The Royals have since confirmed the signing. In a corresponding move, Heath Fillmyer was designated for assignment.