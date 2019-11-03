(KMAland) -- Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon won his seventh career Rawlings Gold Glove on Sunday. It’s the third straight for the Nebraska alum.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong also won his first Gold Glove. Former Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain won his first career Gold Glove for the Brewers.
Here’s a list of the Rawlings Gold Glove winners.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
1B: Matt Olson, Oakland
2B: Yolmer Sanchez, Chicago
SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland
LF: Alex Gordon, Kansas City
CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay
RF: Mookie Betts, Boston
C: Roberto Perez, Cleveland
P: Mike Leake, Seattle
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1B: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago
2B: Kolten Wong, St. Louis
SS: Nick Ahmed, Arizona
3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado
LF: David Peralta, Arizona
CF: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee
RF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles
C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia
P: Zack Greinke, Arizona