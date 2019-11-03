Alex Gordon

Alex Gordon, Royals

(KMAland) -- Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon won his seventh career Rawlings Gold Glove on Sunday. It’s the third straight for the Nebraska alum.

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong also won his first Gold Glove. Former Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain won his first career Gold Glove for the Brewers.

Here’s a list of the Rawlings Gold Glove winners.

AMERICAN LEAGUE 

1B: Matt Olson, Oakland

2B: Yolmer Sanchez, Chicago

SS: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland

LF: Alex Gordon, Kansas City

CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay

RF: Mookie Betts, Boston

C: Roberto Perez, Cleveland

P: Mike Leake, Seattle

NATIONAL LEAGUE 

1B: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago

2B: Kolten Wong, St. Louis

SS: Nick Ahmed, Arizona

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado

LF: David Peralta, Arizona 

CF: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee

RF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia 

P: Zack Greinke, Arizona