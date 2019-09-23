Kansas City Royals

(Kansas City) -- The all-time winningest manager in Kansas City Royals franchise history has announced his retirement.

Ned Yost, the manager behind the 2015 World Series championship, announced his retirement in a statement on Monday morning.

Yost has 744 wins during his tenure and is the only manager in franchise history to lead the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances.

View the complete statement below.