(Kansas City) -- The all-time winningest manager in Kansas City Royals franchise history has announced his retirement.
Ned Yost, the manager behind the 2015 World Series championship, announced his retirement in a statement on Monday morning.
Yost has 744 wins during his tenure and is the only manager in franchise history to lead the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances.
View the complete statement below.
Official statement from the #Royals regarding Ned Yost’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/BWFATfB9tV— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 23, 2019