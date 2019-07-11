(KMAland) -- A shutout in Burlington, an O’Hearn home run for Omaha and more from the night in Royals affiliated baseball.
Omaha/Triple A (42-49): Omaha dropped a 9-2 game to San Antonio. The Chasers had just four hits in the loss, including a home run by Ryan O’Hearn.
Northwest Arkansas/Double A (40-48): The Naturals lost 5-2 to Tulsa. Nick Heath had three hits, including two doubles, and D.J. Burt and Khalil Lee added a pair of hits each. Brady Singer (2-1) struck out seven in seven innings and gave up three runs.
Wilmington/High A (53-36): Wilmington had their game with Salem postponed due to rain. They will play two on Friday.
Lexington/Low A (45-44): Lexington had their final game of the series at Hagerstown postponed due to rain.
Burlington/Rookie (10-12): Noah Murdock (4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K, 1 BB), Drew Parrish (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB) and Elliott Anderson (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB) combined on a four-hit shutout in a 5-0 win for Burlington over Elizabethton. Jake Means had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense.
Idaho Falls/Rookie (14-9): Ogden scored six runs in the fourth, and Idaho Falls lost 13-5. Michael Emodi and Isaiah Henry each hit home runs for Idaho Falls, and Clay Dungan, Rhett Aplin, Emodi and Henry all had two hits each.
AZL Royals (10-9): The Royals lost a 3-1 decision to the Indians. Diego Maican and Edickson Soto had two hits each to lead a nine-hit offense attack. The Royals left 11 on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
DSL Royals1 (19-16): The Royals put up two runs in the sixth to make the difference in a 3-1 win over the Marlins. Jean Ramirez and Yesi Medina had two hits apiece while Luis Cepeda (3-1) threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts. Kelvin De Los Santos threw the final three scoreless innings to pick up his second save.
DSL Royals2 (16-19): The Royals gave up four-run innings in the eighth and ninth in an 11-8 loss to the Mariners. Edgar Martinez and Xionel Garcia led the Royals with three hits each, and Jaswel De Los Santos hit his first home run of the season.