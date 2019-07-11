(KMAland) -- Check out the action from the Wednesday in Royals affiliate play.
Omaha/Triple A (42-48): Omaha was off due to the All-Star Break.
Northwest Arkansas/Double A (40-47): The Naturals had just two hits in a 3-0 loss. Emmanuel Rivera and Taylor Featherston hit safely while Jackson Kowar went five innings, struck out four and allowed three runs on six hits.
Wilmington/High A (53-36): Wilmington dropped a 3-1 decision to Salem. Brewer Hicklen had two more hits to lead the offense, which finished with just six hits. Jonathan Bowlan struck out six in seven innings and gave up three runs on four hits.
Lexington/Low A (45-44): Lexington won a 7-4 battle with Hagerstown, scoring four runs in the sixth inning to pull away. Eric Cole homered, walked twice and drove in three to lead the Legends offense. Jon Heasley (7-4) threw 5 2/3 innings and Tyler Gray followed with the final 3 1/3 to get his second save.
Burlington/Rookie (9-12): Burlington lost 8-5 to Elizabethton. Michael Massey had two hits and drove in three, and Burle Dixon added three hits and three RBI to lead the Royals offense. Jonah Dipoto threw the final two innings and struck out five in a strong scoreless relief performance.
Idaho Falls/Rookie (14-8): Idaho Falls dropped a 9-3 decision to Ogden. Jose Marquez and Isaiah Henry had two hits apiece to lead the offense.
AZL Royals (10-8): The Royals had 11 hits in an 8-3 win over the AZL Giants Black club. Kyle Isbel and Diego Maican had two hits each, and Jimmy Govern finished with three hits to lead the way for the Royals. Anderson Paulino (1-0) struck out four in five innings, and Woo-Young Jin went the final four and struck out seven for his first save.
DSL Royals1 (18-16): The Royals scored five runs in the first inning in an 8-4 win over the Dodgers Bautista club. Omar Rodriguez was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, and Reymond Cruz added a hit and three RBI. Andres Diaz (1-0) threw five strong innings with two runs allowed on five hits to get the win.
DSL Royals2 (16-18): The Royals won a suspended game 9-8 in 10 over the Giants before losing a 4-1 battle in game two. In the opener, Wilmin Candelario, Edgar Martinez, Jaswel De Los Santos and Frank Herrera all had two hits each. The Royals scored four in the ninth and then walked off on a bases loaded walk to Jarvis Martinez. In game two, the Royals had just four hits in the game - all singles.