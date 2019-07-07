(KMAland) -- A walk-off win for Lexington, and a big day at the plate for Logan Porter highlighted Royals affiliate action on Sunday. View the full rundown below.
Omaha/Triple A (42-48): Omaha finished a four-game sweep of Nashville with a 10-5 win. Jecksson Flores had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Jorge Bonifacio cranked his 14th home run and drove in three to lead the win. Kelvin Gutierrez added three hits while Bubba Starling drove in two. Eric Skoglund (1-1) scattered nine hits in five innings and gave up four runs in getting the win.
Northwest Arkansas/Double A (39-45): Northwest Arkansas could only manage four hits in a 4-0 loss to Tulsa. Conner Greene (3-6) threw six strong innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out five against just one walk.
Wilmington/High A (53-33): Wilmington/Salem was suspended due to rain and will be resumed Monday as part of a doubleheader.
Lexington/Low A (43-44): Chris Hudgins hit a walk-off single to lead Lexington to a 6-5 10-inning win over West Virginia. Jeison Guzman had a big night at the plate for the Legends with two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Bryce Hensley threw five shutout innings in relief, giving up just one hit and striking out two.
Burlington/Rookie (9-10): Burlington was a 3-1 winner Danville behind strong pitching performances from Adan Frias and Dante Biasi (1-0). Frias threw four shutout innings and struck out four while Dante Biasie followed with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings to get the win. Logan Porter was 2-for-3 with his fourth home run to lead the offense.
Idaho Falls/Rookie (13-6): Idaho Falls lost twice to Great Falls, losing 10-3 and 9-7. In game one, Michael Emodi had two hits and two RBI to lead the offense, but Cole Watts (0-1) struggled in giving up seven runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. Juan Carlos Negret homered, and Jose Marquez added two hits in the game two loss. Nathan Webb (1-2) gave up nine runs in 3 2/3 innings in the loss.
AZL Royals (9-7): The Royals had a scheduled day off on Sunday.
DSL Royals1 (16-15): The Royals had a scheduled day off on Sunday.
DSL Royals2 (14-16): The Royals had a scheduled day off on Sunday.