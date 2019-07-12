(KMAland) -- Walk-off bombs for MJ Melendez and Jean Ramirez and pitching gems for Gerson Garabito and Kris Bubic led the night in Royals affiliate action on Friday.
Omaha/Triple A (42-50): The Storm Chasers lost a wild 10-9 game to San Antonio. Jecksson Flores hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, and Erick Mejia, Kelvin Gutierrez, Samir Duenez and Nick Dini all added two hits each. Scott Barlow threw two shutout relief innings, and Richard Lovelady tossed one scoreless frame.
Northwest Arkansas/Double A (41-48): Gerson Garabito (5-6) threw seven shutout innings and struck out four in a six-hit performance during the Naturals’ 3-1 win over Tulsa. Tyler Zuber got the final out of the game for his fourth save. Nick Heath had two more hits, and Khalil Lee had a hit and his 38th stolen base of the season.
Wilmington/High A (54-37): Wilmington split a pair of one-run games with Salem. The Blue Rocks took the first game 2-1 thanks to a walk-off two-run home run by MJ Melendez - one of just two hits for Wilmington. Kris Bubic struck out 10 in seven two-hit innings, and Josh Dye (3-1) got the win in relief. The Rocks had just two hits in a 1-0 game two loss, and Austin Cox (1-2) struck out seven in six innings of one-run ball.
Lexington/Low A (46-44): Lexington edged past Greenville by a 5-4 count. Brhet Bewley went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Jackson Lueck had a hit and two RBI. Evan Steele (4-2) struck out 10 in five innings before C.J. Eldred nabbed his second save with four innings and five strikeouts.
Burlington/Rookie (10-13): Burlington dropped a 16-6 game to Elizabethton. Eight different Royals hit safely in the loss, including Logan Porter, who had a two-run home run - his fifth of the season.
Idaho Falls/Rookie (14-10): The Chukars lost to Ogden 18-1.
AZL Royals (11-9): The Royals scored three in the first and four each in the fifth and sixth frames in an 11-4 win over the Mariners. Darryl Collins had two hits and three RBI, and Diego Maican, Kyle Isbel and Diego Hernandez all had two hits and two RBI. Heath Fillmyer made a rehab appearance, throwing one scoreless inning with a strikeout.
DSL Royals1 (20-16): Jean Ramirez hit a walk-off three-run home run in a 6-5 win for the Royals over the Marlins. Ramirez drove in four runs in the game after entering as a pinch hitter in the seventh. Olivber Moreno also homered among two hits in the win.
DSL Royals2 (17-19): The Royals scored five runs between the first two innings in a 7-3 win over the Mariners. Jaswel De Los Santos had a double, a single, two runs scored and an RBI in the victory. Daniel Vitriago started the game, allowed just one hit and struck out five in three shutout innings.