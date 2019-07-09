(KMAland) -- The Royals had five scheduled off days, but the affiliates went 4-0 on Tuesday.
Omaha/Triple A (42-48): The Storm Chasers are off for the All-Star break.
Northwest Arkansas/Double A (40-46): Ofreidy Gomez (6-6) struck out seven and allowed zero earned runs in seven innings, and Tyler Zuber pitched a clean ninth for his third save in a 2-1 win for Northwest Arkansas over Arkansas. Gabriel Cancel and Angelo Castellano had two hits each to lead the Naturals offense.
Wilmington/High A (53-35): Wilmington had a scheduled day off.
Lexington/Low A (44-44): Lexington pounded out 14 hits in a 7-5 win over Hagerstown. Rubendy Jaquez had four hits, Jeison Guzman had three and Chris Hudgins had a home run among two and drove in three runs. Zach Haake (3-4) struck out five and allowed one hit in five innings to get the win.
Burlington/Rookie (9-11): Burlington had a scheduled day off.
Idaho Falls/Rookie (14-7): Idaho Falls had a scheduled day off.
AZL Royals (9-8): The Royals had a scheduled day off.
DSL Royals1 (17-16): The Royals took a 3-1 loss to the Dodgers Bautista club. Nicolas Febres and Junior Calderon had two hits apiece, and Wander Arias struck out four in two one-hit innings.
DSL Royals2 (15-17): The Royals scored early and often in an 11-4 win over the Giants. Neyfi Marinez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the charge.