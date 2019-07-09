(KMAland) -- Check out the Royals affiliates action from Monday.
Omaha/Triple A (42-48): Omaha is off for the All-Star break.
Northwest Arkansas/Double A (39-46): Northwest Arkansas lost 4-2 to Arkansas. D.J. Burt hit his third home run, and Nick Heath added two hits and his 46th stolen base of the season. J.C. Cloney (2-3) gave up three runs on seven hits in seven innings.
Wilmington/High A (53-34): Wilmington lost a 9-7 and 3-0 pair of games to Salem. In game one, Dennicher Carrasco had three hits and Nick Pratto added two hits and two RBI for the Blue Rocks. Brewer Hicklen had two hits in game two.
Lexington/Low A (43-44): The Legends had a scheduled day off on Monday.
Burlington/Rookie (9-11): Burlington lost a 6-4 decision to Danville. Jake Means had a double among two hits and scored twice, and Vinnie Pasquantino added an RBI double of his own.
Idaho Falls/Rookie (14-7): Idaho Falls won a five-inning 2-0 battle with Great Falls. Ismaldo Rodriguez had two hits, including a triple, and Grant Gambrell and Austin Manning combined on the one-hitter.
AZL Royals (9-8): The Royals lost 10-2 to the Reds. Paul Mondesi and Felix Familia had two hits each to led the offense. Carlos Hernandez went four innings and struck out six.
DSL Royals1 (17-15): The Royals had 17 hits in a 9-7 win over the Red Sox1. Omar Rodriguez had four hits, and Guillermo Quintana and Nicolas Febres had three knocks each.
DSL Royals2 (14-17): The Royals lost 5-3 in 10 innings to the Pirates2. Jaswel De Los Santos and Jarvis Martinez had two hits each for the offense. Darwin Feliz gave up one run and struck out five in five innings.