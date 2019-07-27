(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have traded left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to the Oakland Athletics for minor leaguers Dairon Blanco and Ismael Aquino.
Blanco is a 26-year-old outfielder Cuban defect while Aquino is a 20-year-old right-handed pitcher currently throwing in the Arizona League.
In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Zimmer, who opened the season with the Royals. Kansas City also announced they have designated Lucas Duda for assignment and recalled first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Omaha.