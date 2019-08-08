(Kansas City) -- According to a report from MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Kansas City Royals have selected the contract of catcher Nick Dini from Omaha.
Dini, 26, is a former 14th-round draft pick with a career batting average of .288. Dini is hitting .296 with a .370 on-base percentage and a .565 slugging percentage this season. He has 13 home runs and a 29:21 K/BB ratio in 213 plate appearances.
The corresponding move is not yet known. However, catcher Cam Gallagher was scratched from a start on Wednesday and may need a stint on the Injured List.