(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals made their second trade in as many days, sending Martin Maldonado to the Cubs in exchange for left-handed pitcher Mike Montgomery.
Montgomery, 29, was originally picked 36th overall by the Royals in the 2008 draft, but he was traded to Tampa Bay in a deal for James Shields.
Montgomery posted a 3.35 ERA from 2016 to 2018, but he’s struggled to a 5.67 ERA this season. Maldonado was hitting .224/.288/.359 with six home runs in 73 games for KC.
The Royals also announced they are calling up catcher Meibrys Viloria from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.