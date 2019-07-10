(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah softball coach Aaron Burdorf has preached an aggressive mentality all season.
On Wednesday, the Fillies (21-12) followed their coach’s preachings, scoring 10 first-inning runs during a flurry of nine hits and dynamic and aggressive base running. In the end, it amounted to a 12-2 3A regional quarterfinal victory over rival Red Oak.
“We’ve talked about it all season long,” Burdorf sad. “It doesn’t mean just stealing bases. It means taking advantage of plays, like when they throw to the plate, we take an extra base.”
Shenandoah could seemingly do no wrong in the opening inning. After a pair of errors to start the frame, Logan Hughes had her first of two two-run hits. Alexis McGinnis, Natalie Gilbert and Courtnee Griffin all followed with RBI knocks of their own - the last of the three a triple to right-center.
Griffin came in on a Sara Morales grounder back to the circle, scoring on the throw to first. Sidda Rodewald restarted a rally with a double, moved to third on Cayley Lorimor’s bunt and came in on Delanie Voshell’s RBI single.
Claire Adkins singled next and then both scored on another two-RBI hit by Hughes. McGinnis chipped in an RBI double to bring in Hughes before the side was finally retired.
“I feel like we’ve preached this all year,” Hughes said. “Tonight, I felt we were aggressive at the plate, and it worked out from top to bottom. We were just hitting the ball - crushing it.”
The game settled down from there with the Fillies adding an 11th run on a Hughes sacrifice fly in the third. Red Oak scored once each in the fourth and fifth, but Hughes drove in yet another run - her sixth RBI - to finish the game.
McGinnis and Rodewald had two hits each. McGinnis drove in two, and Voshell, Gilbert, Griffin and Morales all had one RBI. But it was Adkins, who moved to the No. 2 spot in the order due to an illness to Nichole Gilbert, who had one of her finest nights of the season.
The junior right fielder finished the evening with a single, double and triple and scored four runs.
“She did an awesome job,” Burdorf said. “I really didn’t even think too much about the lineup. Claire was the next person in, and she hit the ball hard all three times I let her swing. It’s just having kids that have a lot of confidence in what they’re trying to do.”
“I’m usually in the 8th or 9th spot,” Adkins said, “so having the opportunity to hit second tonight I just wanted to do my job.”
Voshell threw all five innings, striking out five and allowing two runs on four hits and a walk. Red Oak’s Kyndal Kells and Kamryn Wendt drove in one run each, and Kamryn Buntrock, Chloe Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Cami Porter all hit safely for the Tigers, which finish the season 10-20.
Red Oak will say goodbye to seniors Kamryn Buntrock, Kyleigh Maynes, Emily Peterson, Zoey Welter, Maddie Wendt and Ashlee Young.
Shenandoah, meanwhile, will play again on Friday at North Polk in a regional semifinal against the No. 12 rated Comets, which narrowly avoided an upset loss to Des Moines Christian on Wednesday.
“I’ve seen North Polk’s pitcher,” Burdorf said. “She throws the ball well, but I think playing in the Hawkeye Ten gives us a legit shot every time we go out there. We play stiff competition every time we go out, and I look forward to Friday.”
KMA Sports will have play-by-play of the game on KMA 960 Friday evening. Hear the call beginning with first pitch at 7:00.
View complete video interviews with Burdorf, Adkins and Hughes below.