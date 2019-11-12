(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart is in a familiar position. And they’re making a familiar trip on Tuesday afternoon.
Coach Doug Goltz’s team is in a state quarterfinal for the eighth consecutive season, and for the third time in four years they are playing at Bloomfield.
“It’s been a good season, for sure,” Coach Goltz told KMA Sports. “We won our district title for the first time in a few years, and we went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in a few years.”
The Irish are a perfect 10-0 and have been largely dominant throughout the season, relying on a nine-person senior class.
“We only graduated two players off of last year’s team,” Coach Goltz said. “This team has a lot of experience, and whenever you have a big senior class with a lot of good players, expectations are high. These guys have really done what we hoped and expected.”
Following an impressive regular season, Sacred Heart beat Diller-Odell 60-6 before a 56-6 takedown of Clarkson/Leigh. With this being their third trip to Bloomfield in four years. Coach Goltz hopes the third trip goes as well as the first two.
The Irish beat Bloomfield 15-14 in 2017 and 46-12 in 2016 - their latest state championship season.
“We feel like we know each other pretty well,” Goltz said. “They’re a program that is in the playoffs every year. They’ve gone 32 straight years and usually make it deep into the playoffs. They’re undefeated and haven’t had much trouble with their schedule. More than anything they’re just a real strong, power football team year in and year out.”
Sacred Heart/Bloomfield will kick off at 3:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon.
“I think a big thing will just be first down,” Goltz said. “With them wanting to the run ball, we really have to be strong on first down, so they’re not getting second and third and short. I think the weather and wind will be a factor. We probably throw more than they do, and it looks like the wind could be pretty stiff.”
Other Class D2 quarterfinals on Tuesday include Humphrey St. Francis at Plainview, Twin Loup at Pleasanton and Overton at Central Valley.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Goltz linked below.