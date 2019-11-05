(Falls City) -- Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball makes their return to the state tournament on Thursday.
The Irish (21-13) are the No. 7 seed in the Class D2 bracket and will meet No. 2 seed Wynot (24-3) at 5:30 PM in a state quarterfinal.
“We have a very talented group that came back from state last year,” Coach Susan Witt told KMA Sports. “Just having that under their belt, and of course, they always have the experience with state basketball. I think it’s just something they plan on doing.”
For Coach Witt’s program, this is the 11th trip in school history. They clinched their latest bid this past Saturday with a sweep of Wauneta-Palisade.
“We’ve had some ups and downs this season,” Coach Witt said. “Sometimes we’ve been missing one or two of our main starters (due to injury), but we had our full staff back (for the postseason). They played really good ball, served extremely well and played great.”
Sacred Heart is led by a seven-person senior class, including right side hitter McKenzie Witt. Junior Danielle Bippes missed some time earlier in the season due to a knee injury but is now performing well in the middle.
Setter and sophomore Rachel Magdanz also sat out the early part of the season, with Witt filling in while she was out. Fellow sophomore Erison Vonderschmidt is one of the top hitters in the middle, and a trio of other sophomores Lainey Ebel and Emma and Taylor Frederick hit on the pins.
“I was expecting us to do well,” Witt said. “We lost six seniors from last year, and we lost a lot of leadership and experience with that. But we rebuild very well. I was expecting we could make a state appearance, but I knew it wouldn’t be easy.
“We had some injuries early in the year, and I was a little hesitant to wonder how we would finish, but I knew we had a great group of girls with a great work ethic.”
Even with a young group, the Irish feel like they are playing their best volleyball of the year heading into the state tournament. The Wynot Blue Devils will be their opening round opponent.
“I think they’re very comparable to us,” Witt said. “I think we can compete, and I think there’s definitely a chance for us to beat them. They have a better record than us, but I don’t know a lot of their opponents.”
One thing Witt does know is that her team has played a very challenging schedule with nine matches against state teams in Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.
“I think that will help us a lot, knowing we have to play tougher defense at times,” Witt said. “Some of the losses we had might have been due to some injuries, but we picked it up even without some key players. The tough schedule has certainly helped us, and playing in tournaments with multiple games in a row makes us a stronger team as well.”
The Sacred Heart/Wynot match is slated for a 5:30 PM first serve on Thursday at Lincoln Northeast. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Witt linked below.