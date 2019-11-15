(Cedar Rapids) -- The Missouri River Conference champion is also the Class 4A state champion.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton volleyball team rolled to the title Friday afternoon in Cedar Rapids, beating Western Dubuque 25-20, 25-14, 25-18. The Warriors -- who lost in the state semifinals last season -- featured five sophomores in its regular rotation this year.
"Having only four players who have seen varsity time coming into the season, it was rough," said Head Coach Renee Winkel. "We had to do a lot of work over the summer and the offseason. We did a lot of team bonding, getting players like Kenzie (Foley) and Elle (Sneller) to help guide our sophomores along. We had underclassmen who hadn't seen playing -- even two seniors who had been on JV to get to varsity. It took a lot of team bonding to get this team to roll."
St. Cloud State commit Kenzie Foley had a big match, slamming home 20 kills on 41 swings for a .390 efficiency. Foley added 13 digs for double-double. Elle Sneller finished with 11 kills, while Madison Wilcoxon dished out 18 assists.
"I'm excited for what this does for our kids," said Winkel. "They see what hard work does and that hard work can pay off, discipline pays off and doing the right thing every single time pays off. To get them to this point and to understand that is a life lesson they'll carry forever."
The top-seeded Warriors may have seen their toughest test of the tournament in the quarterfinals, losing to Glenwood 3-1. SB-L swept its way through the rest of the tournament, winning each set by an average of 6.7 points.
"Glenwood is a good team," said Winkel. "Obviously knocking off Lewis Central made them a threat. That first game for us was definitely a lot of nerves having a lot of sophomores and having new faces on the court was a little settling in, but Glenwood gave us a fight."
You can view a full interview with Winkel below.
STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 5A
Cedar Falls 14-26-25-25 West Des Moines Valley 25-24-15-22
Class 4A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Western Dubuque 20-14-18