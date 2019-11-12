(KMAland) -- East Mills senior quarterback Michael Schafer, Fremont-Mills junior linebacker Seth Malcom and Sidney senior lineman Thomas Wilson have earned big awards from Class 8-Man District 7.
Schafer is the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, Malcom is the Defensive Player of the Year and Wilson is the Lineman of the Year.
In addition, district champion Fremont-Mills picked up seven first team all-district nods. East Mills had six, Bedford had three, Stanton/Essex and Sidney had two each and Griswold had one.
View the first and second team offense and defense picks in the file below.
OTHER FOOTBALL AWARDS
Find links to previous All-District Teams linked below.