HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Bishop LeBlond 52 North Andrew 42

East Buchanan 53 Falls City 31

Maryville def. Kansas City East via forfeit

Mid-Buchanan 66 Hogan Prep Academy 44

NCMC Holiday Hoops at Trenton

Rock Port 61 Bucklin/Macon County 4

Smithville 43 Chillicothe 40

Metro Conference Holiday Tournament

Omaha North 65 Omaha Bryan 32

Bellevue East 67 Omaha South 17

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State)

Arlington 39 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38 

West Point-Beemer 50 Auburn 38

Hastings St. Cecilia 60 Hartington Cedar Catholic 38

Pender 64 Wayne 59

Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Broken Bow 63 Boone Central/Newman Grove 39

Bennington 58 Adams Central 52

David City Holiday Tournament  

Aquinas Catholic 47 Douglas County West 26

David City 39 Palmyra 23

Doane Holiday Tournament

Grand Island Northwest 50 Skutt Catholic 38

Crete 51 Savannah 26

Freeman Holiday Tournament

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Freeman 47

Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Syracuse 31

Malcolm Winter Tournament

Oakland-Craig 61 Wilber-Clatonia 12

Centennial 45 Malcolm 32 

Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Fillmore Central 52 Nebraska City 25

Louisville 50 Ralston 28

Platteview Holiday Tournament

Beatrice 55 Platteview 41

North Platte 51 Elkhorn 47

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Clarkson/Leigh 43 Arcadia-Loup City 38

Shelby-Rising City 32 Friend 13

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Southern 40 Nebraska Christian 26

Thayer Central 51 Johnson County Central 43

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Seward 47 Bishop Neumann 28

Wahoo 54 Lexington 33

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Lincoln Christian 65 Waverly 43

South Sioux City 67 Norris 55

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – A Division

Sterling 53 East Butler 31

Weeping Water 62 Lewiston 17

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – B Division

Raymond Central 64 Cedar Bluffs 20

Dorchester 49 Conestoga 45

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Bishop LeBlond 55 North Andrew 53

East Buchanan def. Bishop Leblond JV 

St. Michael 78 Mid-Buchanan 56

Chillicothe 61 Falls City 49

NCMC Holiday Hoops at Trenton

Green City 57 Rock Port 51

Metro Conference Holiday Tournament

Elkhorn South 67 Omaha Bryan 51

Bellevue East 75 Omaha Northwest 59 

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 69 Arlington 62

Auburn 73 West Point-Beemer 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 62 Hastings St. Cecilia 40

Wayne 74 Pender 10

Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Adams Central 56 Broken Bow 32

Bennington 77 Boone Central/Newman Grove 35

David City Holiday Tournament  

Douglas County West 53 Aquinas Catholic 50

Palmyra 57 David City 33

Doane Holiday Tournament

Skutt Catholic 64 Northwest 30

Crete 45 Savannah 31

Freeman Holiday Tournament

Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Syracuse 26

Freeman 52 Lourdes Central Catholic 30

Malcolm Winter Tournament

Oakland-Craig 54 Wilber-Clatonia 35

Centennial 57 Malcolm 45

Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Nebraska City 63 Fillmore Central 44 

Ralston 52 Louisville 44

Platteview Holiday Tournament

Beatrice 57 North Platte 41

Elkhorn 43 Platteview 34

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Shelby-Rising City 66 Friend 23

Clarkson/Leigh 63 Arcadia-Loup City 53

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament

Southern 80 Nebraska Christian 73

Johnson County Central 81 Thayer Central 8

Bishop Neumann Tournament

Bishop Neumann 56 Seward 34

Lexington 78 Wahoo 64

Waverly Holiday Tournament

Lincoln Christian 59 Waverly 35

Norris 68 South Sioux City 41

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – A Division

Weeping Water 44 Dorchester 26

Conestoga 51 East Butler 37

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – B Division

Sterling 45 Cedar Bluffs 35

Lewiston vs. Raymond Central , 5:30 PM