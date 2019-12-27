HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Bishop LeBlond 52 North Andrew 42
East Buchanan 53 Falls City 31
Maryville def. Kansas City East via forfeit
Mid-Buchanan 66 Hogan Prep Academy 44
NCMC Holiday Hoops at Trenton
Rock Port 61 Bucklin/Macon County 4
Smithville 43 Chillicothe 40
Metro Conference Holiday Tournament
Omaha North 65 Omaha Bryan 32
Bellevue East 67 Omaha South 17
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State)
Arlington 39 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38
West Point-Beemer 50 Auburn 38
Hastings St. Cecilia 60 Hartington Cedar Catholic 38
Pender 64 Wayne 59
Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Broken Bow 63 Boone Central/Newman Grove 39
Bennington 58 Adams Central 52
David City Holiday Tournament
Aquinas Catholic 47 Douglas County West 26
David City 39 Palmyra 23
Doane Holiday Tournament
Grand Island Northwest 50 Skutt Catholic 38
Crete 51 Savannah 26
Freeman Holiday Tournament
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Freeman 47
Falls City Sacred Heart 51 Syracuse 31
Malcolm Winter Tournament
Oakland-Craig 61 Wilber-Clatonia 12
Centennial 45 Malcolm 32
Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Fillmore Central 52 Nebraska City 25
Louisville 50 Ralston 28
Platteview Holiday Tournament
Beatrice 55 Platteview 41
North Platte 51 Elkhorn 47
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Clarkson/Leigh 43 Arcadia-Loup City 38
Shelby-Rising City 32 Friend 13
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Southern 40 Nebraska Christian 26
Thayer Central 51 Johnson County Central 43
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Seward 47 Bishop Neumann 28
Wahoo 54 Lexington 33
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Lincoln Christian 65 Waverly 43
South Sioux City 67 Norris 55
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – A Division
Sterling 53 East Butler 31
Weeping Water 62 Lewiston 17
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – B Division
Raymond Central 64 Cedar Bluffs 20
Dorchester 49 Conestoga 45
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Bishop LeBlond 55 North Andrew 53
East Buchanan def. Bishop Leblond JV
St. Michael 78 Mid-Buchanan 56
Chillicothe 61 Falls City 49
NCMC Holiday Hoops at Trenton
Green City 57 Rock Port 51
Metro Conference Holiday Tournament
Elkhorn South 67 Omaha Bryan 51
Bellevue East 75 Omaha Northwest 59
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 69 Arlington 62
Auburn 73 West Point-Beemer 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62 Hastings St. Cecilia 40
Wayne 74 Pender 10
Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Adams Central 56 Broken Bow 32
Bennington 77 Boone Central/Newman Grove 35
David City Holiday Tournament
Douglas County West 53 Aquinas Catholic 50
Palmyra 57 David City 33
Doane Holiday Tournament
Skutt Catholic 64 Northwest 30
Crete 45 Savannah 31
Freeman Holiday Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Syracuse 26
Freeman 52 Lourdes Central Catholic 30
Malcolm Winter Tournament
Oakland-Craig 54 Wilber-Clatonia 35
Centennial 57 Malcolm 45
Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Nebraska City 63 Fillmore Central 44
Ralston 52 Louisville 44
Platteview Holiday Tournament
Beatrice 57 North Platte 41
Elkhorn 43 Platteview 34
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Shelby-Rising City 66 Friend 23
Clarkson/Leigh 63 Arcadia-Loup City 53
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Southern 80 Nebraska Christian 73
Johnson County Central 81 Thayer Central 8
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Bishop Neumann 56 Seward 34
Lexington 78 Wahoo 64
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Lincoln Christian 59 Waverly 35
Norris 68 South Sioux City 41
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – A Division
Weeping Water 44 Dorchester 26
Conestoga 51 East Butler 37
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament – B Division
Sterling 45 Cedar Bluffs 35
Lewiston vs. Raymond Central , 5:30 PM