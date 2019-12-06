HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 58 Shenandoah 28
St. Albert 58 Clarinda 30
Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 56
Glenwood 71 Atlantic 45
Kuemper Catholic 56 Denison-Schleswig 50
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 11
Sidney 60 Stanton 51
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 39 Underwood 31
Audubon 58 Tri-Center 21
IKM-Manning 74 Riverside 14
Treynor 54 Missouri Valley 11
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 33 Bedford 26
Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 44
Central Decatur 65 East Union 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 39
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 44 Ar-We-Va 32
CAM, Anita 68 West Harrison 53
Coon Rapids-Bayard Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Paton-Churdan 51 Glidden-Ralston 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 37
Thomas Jefferson 45 Sioux City West 35
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 58 Diagonal 49
Lamoni at Moravia
Murray 39 Twin Cedars 29
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Nodaway Valley 66 Grand View Christian 44
Mound City Invitational
Championship: East Atchison 46 South Holt 17
5th Place: Mound City 40 Nodaway-Holt 37
Platte Valley Invitational
3rd Place: St. Joseph Christian 38 North Nodaway 24
Championship: Osborn 41 DeKalb 33
Albany Invitational
5th Place: King City 35 Pattonsburg 29
3rd Place: Stanberry 50 Albany 28
Savannah Invitational
3rd Place: Maryville 63 Chillicothe 37
5th Place: Smithville vs. Benton
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 55 Nebraska City 14
Norris 56 Plattsmouth 51
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central 46 Mead 41
Weeping Water 57 Malcolm 41
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 60 Humboldt-TRS 56 — OT
Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Sterling 29
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Northwest 66 Waverly 44
Aquinas Catholic 49 Raymond Central 27
Syracuse 55 Falls City 28
Wahoo 40 Aurora 37
Southern 42 Palmyra 24
Frankfort KS 55 Pawnee City 32
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 80 Shenandoah 42
Clarinda 68 St. Albert 57
Lewis Central 69 Red Oak 48
Glenwood 75 Atlantic 65
Denison-Schleswig 57 Kuemper Catholic 47
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 17
Stanton 71 Sidney 60
East Mills 57 Clarinda Academy 24
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 67 Underwood 56
Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42
IKM-Manning 46 Riverside 28
Treynor 63 Missouri Valley 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 82 Lenox 49
Mount Ayr 75 Southwest Valley 42
Central Decatur 74 East Union 50
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Wayne 17
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 65 Ar-We-Va 32
CAM, Anita 70 West Harrison 45
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Coon Rapids-Bayard
Paton-Churdan 50 Glidden-Ralston 48
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 27
Sioux City West 55 Thomas Jefferson 48
Sioux City East 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 51
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Moulton-Udell
Lamoni at Moravia
Murray 68 Twin Cedars 15
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Nodaway Valley 77 Grand View Christian 62
Mound City Invitational – Reporter: Nolan Brooks
3rd Place: Rock Port 54 Bishop LeBlond 51
Platte Valley Invitational – Reporter: Jaden Driskell
3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 62 West Nodaway 50
Championship: St. Joseph Christian 47 North Nodaway 38
Albany Invitational
5th Place: South Harrison 47 Stanberry 38
Savannah Invitational
5th Place: Hogan Prep def. Savannah
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 79 Nebraska City 44
Norris Plattsmouth
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central 49 Mead 38
Malcolm def. Weeping Water
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 56 Humboldt-TRS 56
Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Northwest 52 Waverly 33
Aquinas Catholic 60 Raymond Central 31
Falls City 47 Syracuse 36
Wahoo 48 Aurora 29
Palmyra 68 Southern 41
Frankfort KS 57 Pawnee City 44