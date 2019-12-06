HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 58 Shenandoah 28

St. Albert 58 Clarinda 30 

Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 56

Glenwood 71 Atlantic 45

Kuemper Catholic 56 Denison-Schleswig 50

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 11

Sidney 60 Stanton 51

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 39 Underwood 31

Audubon 58 Tri-Center 21

IKM-Manning 74 Riverside 14

Treynor 54 Missouri Valley 11

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 33 Bedford 26

Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 44

Central Decatur 65 East Union 23

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 39

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 44 Ar-We-Va 32

CAM, Anita 68 West Harrison 53

Coon Rapids-Bayard Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Paton-Churdan 51 Glidden-Ralston 35

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 37

Thomas Jefferson 45 Sioux City West 35

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell 58 Diagonal 49

Lamoni at Moravia 

Murray 39 Twin Cedars 29

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg 

Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Nodaway Valley 66 Grand View Christian 44

Mound City Invitational

Championship: East Atchison 46 South Holt 17

5th Place: Mound City 40 Nodaway-Holt 37

Platte Valley Invitational

3rd Place: St. Joseph Christian 38 North Nodaway 24

Championship: Osborn 41 DeKalb 33

Albany Invitational

5th Place: King City 35 Pattonsburg 29

3rd Place: Stanberry 50 Albany 28

Savannah Invitational

3rd Place: Maryville 63 Chillicothe 37

5th Place: Smithville vs. Benton 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 55 Nebraska City 14

Norris 56 Plattsmouth 51

East Central Nebraska Conference

Johnson County Central 46 Mead 41

Weeping Water 57 Malcolm 41

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 60 Humboldt-TRS 56 — OT

Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Sterling 29 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Northwest 66 Waverly 44

Aquinas Catholic 49 Raymond Central 27

Syracuse 55 Falls City 28

Wahoo 40 Aurora 37

Southern 42 Palmyra 24

Frankfort KS 55 Pawnee City 32

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 80 Shenandoah 42

Clarinda 68 St. Albert 57

Lewis Central 69 Red Oak 48

Glenwood 75 Atlantic 65 

Denison-Schleswig 57 Kuemper Catholic 47

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 67 Essex 17

Stanton 71 Sidney 60

East Mills 57 Clarinda Academy 24

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 67 Underwood 56

Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42

IKM-Manning 46 Riverside 28

Treynor 63 Missouri Valley 33

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 82 Lenox 49

Mount Ayr 75 Southwest Valley 42

Central Decatur 74 East Union 50

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Wayne 17

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 65 Ar-We-Va 32

CAM, Anita 70 West Harrison 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Coon Rapids-Bayard

Paton-Churdan 50 Glidden-Ralston 48

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 27

Sioux City West 55 Thomas Jefferson 48

Sioux City East 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 51

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Moulton-Udell 

Lamoni at Moravia 

Murray 68 Twin Cedars 15

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg 

Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Nodaway Valley 77 Grand View Christian 62

Mound City Invitational – Reporter: Nolan Brooks

3rd Place: Rock Port 54 Bishop LeBlond 51

Platte Valley Invitational – Reporter: Jaden Driskell

3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 62 West Nodaway 50

Championship: St. Joseph Christian 47 North Nodaway 38

Albany Invitational

5th Place: South Harrison 47 Stanberry 38

Savannah Invitational

5th Place: Hogan Prep def. Savannah 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 79 Nebraska City 44

Norris Plattsmouth

East Central Nebraska Conference

Johnson County Central 49 Mead 38

Malcolm def. Weeping Water 

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 56 Humboldt-TRS 56

Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Northwest 52 Waverly 33

Aquinas Catholic 60 Raymond Central 31

Falls City 47 Syracuse 36

Wahoo 48 Aurora 29

Palmyra 68 Southern 41

Frankfort KS 57 Pawnee City 44