HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 88 Clarinda 13

Red Oak 72 Kuemper Catholic 44

Lewis Central 65 St. Albert 48

Atlantic 80 Creston 76

Denison-Schleswig 48 Harlan 47

Corner Conference

Stanton 54 East Mills 53

Sidney 69 Griswold 12

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 54 AHSTW 48 — OT

IKM-Manning 77 Tri-Center 22

Logan-Magnolia 51 Treynor 26

Riverside 66 Missouri Valley 46

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 45 East Union 39 — OT

Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 35

Nodaway Valley 71 Wayne 25

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southwest Valley 35

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM, Anita 71 Ar-We-Va 50

Paton-Churdan 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32

Glidden-Ralston 56 Boyer Valley 33

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 54

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 48 Thomas Jefferson 36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Sioux City North 46

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Diagonal at Moravia 

Twin Cedars 44 Mormon Trail 29

Seymour 60 Moulton-Udell 46

Orient-Macksburg 41 Murray 35

Non-Conference (Missouri)

East Atchison 67 North Andrew 38

Maryville 43 Platte Valley 23

Albany 46 West Nodaway 16

Worth County 62 Nodaway-Holt 22

South Holt 46 Maysville 35

Tri-County 44 Osborn 37

Bishop LeBlond 40 Stanberry 31

Chillicothe 58 Trenton 29

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair 54 Waverly 36

Elkhorn 32 Norris 23 

Plattsmouth 56 Nebraska City 24

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 65 Arlington 32

Douglas County West 46 Fort Calhoun 25

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 51 Freeman 36

Mead 40 Palmyra 27 

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Friend 8

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Humboldt-TRS 24

Southern 29 Tri County 27

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 48 Omaha Benson 37

Millard South 71 Elkhorn South 37 

Papillion-La Vista South 37 Gretna 36

Millard North 53 Omaha Burke 51

Westside 73 Omaha Northwest 54

Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha North 27

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elmwood-Murdock 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32

Wayne 47 Wahoo 44

Beatrice 60 Auburn 27

Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water 

Johnson-Brock 47 Falls City 46 — OT

Pawnee City 42 Parkview Christian 12

Lincoln Northeast 47 Bellevue East 34

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Glenwood 76 Clarinda 53

Kuemper Catholic 64 Red Oak 34

Lewis Central 72 St. Albert 66

Creston 56 Atlantic 49 — OT

Harlan 68 Denison-Schleswig 60 — OT

Corner Conference

East Mills 60 Stanton 57

Sidney 65 Griswold 29

Fremont-Mills 67 Clarinda Academy 45

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 75 Audubon 59

Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 35

Treynor 63 Logan-Magnolia 20

Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 40

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 79 East Union 42

Mount Ayr 81 Southeast Warren 30

Nodaway Valley 77 Wayne 41 

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Southwest Valley 37

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM, Anita 45 Ar-We-Va 33

Boyer Valley 71 Glidden-Ralston 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 Paton-Churdan 36

Woodbine 44 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 39

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 64 Thomas Jefferson 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 85 Sioux City North 49

Le Mars 55 Bishop Heelan Catholic 36

Sioux City East 72 Sioux City West 61

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 57 Ankeny Christian Academy 50

Diagonal at Moravia 

Mormon Trail 61 Twin Cedars 51

Seymour 70 Moulton-Udell 42

Murray 71 Orient-Macksburg 18

Non-Conference (Missouri)

North Andrew 59 East Atchison 52 — OT

Platte Valley 69 Maryville 66

Albany 57 West Nodaway 50

Worth County 75 Nodaway-Holt 21

South Holt 64 Maysville 50

Osborn 54 Tri-County 38

Bishop LeBlond 54 Stanberry 33

Chillicothe 68 Trenton 34

Eastern Midlands Conference

Waverly 53 Blair 30

Elkhorn def. Norris

Plattsmouth 65 Nebraska City 62 — OT

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview 58 Arlington 37

Douglas County West 59 Fort Calhoun 51

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 46 Freeman 20

Palmyra 46 Mead 36

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 38 Sterling 35

Falls City Sacred Heart 82 Friend 18

Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Humboldt-TRS 24

Tri County 62 Southern 45

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 72 Omaha Benson 56

Millard South 52 Elkhorn South 50

Gretna 51 Papillion-La Vista South 43

Millard North 81 Omaha Burke 62

Westside 87 Omaha Northwest 63

Papillion-La Vista 82 Omaha North 58

Creighton Prep 73 Omaha Bryan 43

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Ashland-Greenwood 55 Elmwood-Murdock 28

Wahoo 66 Wayne 59

Weeping Water 55 Omaha Christian Academy 47

Falls City 55 Johnson-Brock 49

Bellevue East 78 Lincoln Northeast 70 — OT