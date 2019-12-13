HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 88 Clarinda 13
Red Oak 72 Kuemper Catholic 44
Lewis Central 65 St. Albert 48
Atlantic 80 Creston 76
Denison-Schleswig 48 Harlan 47
Corner Conference
Stanton 54 East Mills 53
Sidney 69 Griswold 12
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 54 AHSTW 48 — OT
IKM-Manning 77 Tri-Center 22
Logan-Magnolia 51 Treynor 26
Riverside 66 Missouri Valley 46
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 45 East Union 39 — OT
Mount Ayr 78 Southeast Warren 35
Nodaway Valley 71 Wayne 25
Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southwest Valley 35
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita 71 Ar-We-Va 50
Paton-Churdan 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 32
Glidden-Ralston 56 Boyer Valley 33
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Woodbine 54
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 48 Thomas Jefferson 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57 Sioux City North 46
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 56 Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Diagonal at Moravia
Twin Cedars 44 Mormon Trail 29
Seymour 60 Moulton-Udell 46
Orient-Macksburg 41 Murray 35
Non-Conference (Missouri)
East Atchison 67 North Andrew 38
Maryville 43 Platte Valley 23
Albany 46 West Nodaway 16
Worth County 62 Nodaway-Holt 22
South Holt 46 Maysville 35
Tri-County 44 Osborn 37
Bishop LeBlond 40 Stanberry 31
Chillicothe 58 Trenton 29
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair 54 Waverly 36
Elkhorn 32 Norris 23
Plattsmouth 56 Nebraska City 24
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 65 Arlington 32
Douglas County West 46 Fort Calhoun 25
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 51 Freeman 36
Mead 40 Palmyra 27
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 44 Sterling 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Friend 8
Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Humboldt-TRS 24
Southern 29 Tri County 27
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 48 Omaha Benson 37
Millard South 71 Elkhorn South 37
Papillion-La Vista South 37 Gretna 36
Millard North 53 Omaha Burke 51
Westside 73 Omaha Northwest 54
Papillion-La Vista 65 Omaha North 27
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elmwood-Murdock 34 Ashland-Greenwood 32
Wayne 47 Wahoo 44
Beatrice 60 Auburn 27
Omaha Christian Academy at Weeping Water
Johnson-Brock 47 Falls City 46 — OT
Pawnee City 42 Parkview Christian 12
Lincoln Northeast 47 Bellevue East 34
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 76 Clarinda 53
Kuemper Catholic 64 Red Oak 34
Lewis Central 72 St. Albert 66
Creston 56 Atlantic 49 — OT
Harlan 68 Denison-Schleswig 60 — OT
Corner Conference
East Mills 60 Stanton 57
Sidney 65 Griswold 29
Fremont-Mills 67 Clarinda Academy 45
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 75 Audubon 59
Tri-Center 50 IKM-Manning 35
Treynor 63 Logan-Magnolia 20
Riverside 45 Missouri Valley 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 79 East Union 42
Mount Ayr 81 Southeast Warren 30
Nodaway Valley 77 Wayne 41
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Southwest Valley 37
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM, Anita 45 Ar-We-Va 33
Boyer Valley 71 Glidden-Ralston 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 Paton-Churdan 36
Woodbine 44 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 39
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 64 Thomas Jefferson 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 85 Sioux City North 49
Le Mars 55 Bishop Heelan Catholic 36
Sioux City East 72 Sioux City West 61
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 57 Ankeny Christian Academy 50
Diagonal at Moravia
Mormon Trail 61 Twin Cedars 51
Seymour 70 Moulton-Udell 42
Murray 71 Orient-Macksburg 18
Non-Conference (Missouri)
North Andrew 59 East Atchison 52 — OT
Platte Valley 69 Maryville 66
Albany 57 West Nodaway 50
Worth County 75 Nodaway-Holt 21
South Holt 64 Maysville 50
Osborn 54 Tri-County 38
Bishop LeBlond 54 Stanberry 33
Chillicothe 68 Trenton 34
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 53 Blair 30
Elkhorn def. Norris
Plattsmouth 65 Nebraska City 62 — OT
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview 58 Arlington 37
Douglas County West 59 Fort Calhoun 51
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 46 Freeman 20
Palmyra 46 Mead 36
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 38 Sterling 35
Falls City Sacred Heart 82 Friend 18
Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Humboldt-TRS 24
Tri County 62 Southern 45
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 72 Omaha Benson 56
Millard South 52 Elkhorn South 50
Gretna 51 Papillion-La Vista South 43
Millard North 81 Omaha Burke 62
Westside 87 Omaha Northwest 63
Papillion-La Vista 82 Omaha North 58
Creighton Prep 73 Omaha Bryan 43
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Ashland-Greenwood 55 Elmwood-Murdock 28
Wahoo 66 Wayne 59
Weeping Water 55 Omaha Christian Academy 47
Falls City 55 Johnson-Brock 49
Bellevue East 78 Lincoln Northeast 70 — OT