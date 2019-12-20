HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 36
Denison-Schleswig 54 Clarinda 23
Red Oak 53 Harlan 50
Glenwood 71 Creston 53
Lewis Central 57 Atlantic 40
Corner Conference
East Mills 52 Griswold 30
Sidney 67 Essex 41
Stanton 45 Fremont-Mills 33
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 37 Treynor 32
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82 West Harrison 22
Ar-We-Va 62 Glidden-Ralston 47
Woodbine at Paton-Churdan
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 56 Sioux City West 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Thomas Jefferson 29
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75 Sioux City East 62
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 50 Diagonal 28
Melcher-Dallas 47 Twin Cedars 43
Moravia 61 Seymour 51
Murray 48 Moulton-Udell 41
Non-Conference (Iowa)
West Monona 78 Underwood 53
Heartland Christian 43 Parkview Christian 23
275 Conference
Rock Port 49 Northeast Nodaway 25
Mound City 50 West Nodaway 42
Union Star at Nodaway-Holt
Platte Valley 42 Osborn 16
South Holt 74 North Nodaway 49
Other (Missouri)
Cameron 34 Lutheran South 30
North Andrew 43 King City 35
Worth County 54 St. Joseph Christian 20
Stanberry 58 Braymer 50
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 57 Nebraska City 33
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Douglas County West 38 Raymond Central 32
Wahoo 62 Fort Calhoun 39
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 35 Freeman 29
Yutan 55 Conestoga 23
Louisville 51 Johnson County Central 39
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 52 Lewiston 15
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Humboldt-TRS 29
Sterling 50 Pawnee City 37
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 56 Bellevue East 40
Bellevue West 66 Omaha South 21
Papillion-La Vista 66 Elkhorn South 45
Millard South 86 Omaha Bryan 3
Millard North 64 Omaha North 39
Millard West 51 Papillion-La Vista South 46
Omaha Burke 55 Omaha Marian 37
Other (Nebraska)
Bennington 57 Skutt Catholic 38
Norris 55 Seward 36
Falls City 60 Plattsmouth 55
Arlington 62 Boys Town 14
Syracuse 43 Lincoln Lutheran 33
Mead 54 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39
Lawrence-Nelson 65 Friend 18
Archbishop Bergan 35 Lourdes Central Catholic 24
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 54
Denison-Schleswig 73 Clarinda 41
Harlan 69 Red Oak 17
Glenwood 59 Creston 52
Lewis Central 51 Atlantic 47
Corner Conference
East Mills 54 Griswold 20
Sidney 80 Essex 19
Stanton 72 Fremont-Mills 39
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 71 IKM-Manning 52
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 West Harrison 39
Ar-We-Va 49 Glidden-Ralston 48
Woodbine 59 Paton-Churdan 48
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City West 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Thomas Jefferson 54
Sioux City East 59 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52 — OT
Le Mars 86 Sioux City North 46
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 48 Diagonal 25
Melcher-Dallas 57 Twin Cedars 48
Seymour 53 Moravia 34
Murray 67 Moulton-Udell 48
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood 62 West Monona 36
Tri-Center 77 Clarinda Academy 26
Parkview Christian 77 Heartland Christian 47
275 Conference
Rock Port 48 Northeast Nodaway 38
Mound City 92 West Nodaway 62
Nodaway-Holt 52 Union Star 47
Platte Valley 45 Osborn 33
South Holt 50 North Nodaway 39
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 58 Maryville 54
Other (Missouri)
Cameron 71 Columbia Independent 49
Hogan Prep Academy Charter vs. St. Pius X
North Andrew 64 King City 13
Worth County 47 St. Joseph Christian 41
Stanberry 53 Braymer 19
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 61 Nebraska City 38
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Douglas County West 73 Raymond Central 41
Wahoo 81 Fort Calhoun 42
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 55 Freeman 35
Yutan 80 Conestoga 38
Louisville 66 Johnson County Central 63 — OT
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 59 Lewiston 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Humboldt-TRS 17
Pawnee City 59 Sterling 32
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 58 Bellevue East 36
Omaha South 71 Bellevue West 49
Papillion-La Vsita 57 Elkhorn South 33
Millard South 60 Omaha Bryan 43
Omaha North 62 Millard North 59
Papillion-La Vista South 70 Millard West 67
Creighton Prep 77 Omaha Burke 53
Other (Nebraska)
Skutt Catholic 62 Bennington 38
Norris 49 Seward 38
Plattsmouth 53 Falls City 52
Lincoln Lutheran 67 Syracuse 40
Mead 58 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53
Lawrence-Nelson Friend
Archbishop Bergan 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 39
Fremont 68 Omaha Northwest 63
Boys Town 45 Blair 43
Platteview 65 Gross Catholic 41