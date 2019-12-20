HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 36

Denison-Schleswig 54 Clarinda 23

Red Oak 53 Harlan 50

Glenwood 71 Creston 53

Lewis Central 57 Atlantic 40

Corner Conference

East Mills 52 Griswold 30

Sidney 67 Essex 41

Stanton 45 Fremont-Mills 33

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 37 Treynor 32

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82 West Harrison 22

Ar-We-Va 62 Glidden-Ralston 47

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan 

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 56 Sioux City West 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Thomas Jefferson 29

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75 Sioux City East 62

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 50 Diagonal 28 

Melcher-Dallas 47 Twin Cedars 43

Moravia 61 Seymour 51

Murray 48 Moulton-Udell 41

Non-Conference (Iowa)

West Monona 78 Underwood 53

Heartland Christian 43 Parkview Christian 23

275 Conference

Rock Port 49 Northeast Nodaway 25

Mound City 50 West Nodaway 42

Union Star at Nodaway-Holt 

Platte Valley 42 Osborn 16

South Holt 74 North Nodaway 49

Other (Missouri)

Cameron 34 Lutheran South 30

North Andrew 43 King City 35

Worth County 54 St. Joseph Christian 20

Stanberry 58 Braymer 50

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn 57 Nebraska City 33

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Douglas County West 38 Raymond Central 32

Wahoo 62 Fort Calhoun 39

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn 35 Freeman 29

Yutan 55 Conestoga 23

Louisville 51 Johnson County Central 39

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 52 Lewiston 15

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Humboldt-TRS 29

Sterling 50 Pawnee City 37

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 56 Bellevue East 40

Bellevue West 66 Omaha South 21

Papillion-La Vista 66 Elkhorn South 45

Millard South 86 Omaha Bryan 3

Millard North 64 Omaha North 39

Millard West 51 Papillion-La Vista South 46

Omaha Burke 55 Omaha Marian 37

Other (Nebraska)

Bennington 57 Skutt Catholic 38 

Norris 55 Seward 36

Falls City 60 Plattsmouth 55

Arlington 62 Boys Town 14

Syracuse 43 Lincoln Lutheran 33 

Mead 54 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39

Lawrence-Nelson 65 Friend 18

Archbishop Bergan 35 Lourdes Central Catholic 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 54

Denison-Schleswig 73 Clarinda 41 

Harlan 69 Red Oak 17

Glenwood 59 Creston 52

Lewis Central 51 Atlantic 47

Corner Conference

East Mills 54 Griswold 20

Sidney 80 Essex 19

Stanton 72 Fremont-Mills 39

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 71 IKM-Manning 52

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 47 Coon Rapids-Bayard 24

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 55 West Harrison 39

Ar-We-Va 49 Glidden-Ralston 48

Woodbine 59 Paton-Churdan 48

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 59 Sioux City West 41

Bishop Heelan Catholic 64 Thomas Jefferson 54

Sioux City East 59 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52 — OT

Le Mars 86 Sioux City North 46

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 48 Diagonal 25

Melcher-Dallas 57 Twin Cedars 48

Seymour 53 Moravia 34

Murray 67 Moulton-Udell 48

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Underwood 62 West Monona 36

Tri-Center 77 Clarinda Academy 26

Parkview Christian 77 Heartland Christian 47

275 Conference

Rock Port 48 Northeast Nodaway 38

Mound City 92 West Nodaway 62

Nodaway-Holt 52 Union Star 47

Platte Valley 45 Osborn 33

South Holt 50 North Nodaway 39

Midland Empire Conference

Benton 58 Maryville 54

Other (Missouri)

Cameron 71 Columbia Independent 49

Hogan Prep Academy Charter vs. St. Pius X 

North Andrew 64 King City 13

Worth County 47 St. Joseph Christian 41

Stanberry 53 Braymer 19

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn 61 Nebraska City 38

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Douglas County West 73 Raymond Central 41

Wahoo 81 Fort Calhoun 42

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn 55 Freeman 35

Yutan 80 Conestoga 38

Louisville 66 Johnson County Central 63 — OT

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 59 Lewiston 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 66 Humboldt-TRS 17

Pawnee City 59 Sterling 32

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 58 Bellevue East 36

Omaha South 71 Bellevue West 49

Papillion-La Vsita 57 Elkhorn South 33

Millard South 60 Omaha Bryan 43

Omaha North 62 Millard North 59

Papillion-La Vista South 70 Millard West 67 

Creighton Prep 77 Omaha Burke 53

Other (Nebraska)

Skutt Catholic 62 Bennington 38

Norris 49 Seward 38

Plattsmouth 53 Falls City 52

Lincoln Lutheran 67 Syracuse 40

Mead 58 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 53

Lawrence-Nelson Friend

Archbishop Bergan 48 Lourdes Central Catholic 39

Fremont 68 Omaha Northwest 63

Boys Town 45 Blair 43

Platteview 65 Gross Catholic 41