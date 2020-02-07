HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 59 Shenandoah 42

Red Oak 55 Creston 35

Glenwood 79 St. Albert 57

Lewis Central 54 Harlan 47

Denison-Schleswig 46 Atlantic 40

Corner Conference

East Mills 57 Essex 15

Fremont-Mills 62 Griswold 14

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 37 Logan-Magnolia 28

AHSTW 39 Treynor 33

Tri-Center 66 Riverside 45

Underwood 78 Missouri Valley 19 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 39

Nodaway Valley 66 Lenox 31

Central Decatur 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 49

Southeast Warren 53 East Union 50

Rolling Valley Conference

Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 41

Glidden-Ralston 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 — OT

Boyer Valley 66 West Harrison 50

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 48 Abraham Lincoln 42

Sioux City West at Le Mars 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 50 Mormon Trail 16

Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 43

Seymour 57 Orient-Macksburg 56

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Davis County 39 Twin Cedars 31

275 Conference

East Atchison 50 Mound City 22

South Holt 51 Rock Port 26

DeKalb at Nodaway-Holt 

Platte Valley 59 North Nodaway 31

Northeast Nodaway at Union Star 

Osborn at Stewartsville 

Grand River Conference

Worth County 52 Princeton 33

Trenton 47 Stanberry 32

Midland Empire Conference

Savannah 49 Bishop LeBlond 44

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Falls City 61 West Nodaway 36

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 58 Plattsmouth 25

Norris 79 Nebraska City 44 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 41 Arlington 35

Ashland-Greenwood 56 Douglas County West 43

Syracuse 50 Platteview 43

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal: Weeping Water 37 Elmwood-Murdock 27

Semifinal: Malcolm 32 Yutan 19

Consolation: Johnson County Central 60 Palmyra 37

Consolation: Louisville 43 Freeman 39

Consolation: Auburn 61 Mead 29

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Southern 28 Johnson-Brock 26

Metro Conference

Omaha Burke 57 Elkhorn South 54

Millard North 57 Millard West 39

Bellevue East 57 Omaha Benson 53

Omaha Marian 62 Omaha North 38

Gretna 66 Omaha Northwest 46

Omaha Central 78 Omaha South 36

Papillion-La Vista 58 Bellevue West 52

Papillion-La Vista South 82 Omaha Bryan 12

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Blair 53 Seward 37

Aurora 43 Waverly 37

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic 77 Shenandoah 43

Creston 82 Red Oak 40

Glenwood 60 St. Albert 59 — OT

Lewis Central 73 Harlan 62

Denison-Schleswig 67 Atlantic 55

Corner Conference

East Mills 76 Essex 17

Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 25

Sidney 74 Clarinda Academy 37

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 47 Logan-Magnolia 40

Treynor 75 AHSTW 46

Tri-Center 68 Riverside 34

Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 54

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 67 Bedford 55

Nodaway Valley 74 Lenox 33

Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Central Decatur 74 — OT

East Union 68 Southeast Warren 55

Rolling Valley Conference

Woodbine 65 Ar-We-Va 41

CAM, Anita 73 Exira/EHK 53

Glidden-Ralston 62 Coon Rapids-Bayard 49

Boyer Valley 50 West Harrison 38

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City East 45

Le Mars 72 Sioux City West 69

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68 Bishop Heelan Catholic 35

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail at Moravia 

Murray 73 Moulton-Udell 23

Orient-Macksburg at Seymour 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Lennox 66 Sioux City North 53

Davis County 58 Twin Cedars 38

275 Conference

Mound City 54 East Atchison 50

Rock Port 64 South Holt 38

DeKalb 49 Nodaway-Holt 37

Platte Valley def. North Nodaway

Northeast Nodaway Union Star

Osborn Stewartsville

Grand River Conference

Princeton 78 Worth County 36

Stanberry 57 Trenton 39

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 58 St. Pius X 47

Savannah 49 Bishop LeBlond 35

Lafayette 70 Cameron 27

Chillicothe 57 Benton 54

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Falls City 62 West Nodaway 39

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 64 Plattsmouth 53

Norris 53 Nebraska City 34

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Wahoo 86 Arlington 51

Douglas County West 68 Ashland-Greenwood 60

Platteview 51 Syracuse 38

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Southern 48 Diller-Odell 46

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 68 Omaha Burke 61

Millard North 66 Millard West 64 — OT

Bellevue East 62 Omaha Benson 58

Creighton Prep 60 Omaha North 33

Gretna 67 Omaha Northwest 55

Omaha Central 64 Omaha South 49

Bellevue West 58 Papillion-La Vista 47

Papillion-La Vista South 77 Omaha Bryan 64

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Seward 48 Blair 47

Aurora 43 Waverly 37