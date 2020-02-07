HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 59 Shenandoah 42
Red Oak 55 Creston 35
Glenwood 79 St. Albert 57
Lewis Central 54 Harlan 47
Denison-Schleswig 46 Atlantic 40
Corner Conference
East Mills 57 Essex 15
Fremont-Mills 62 Griswold 14
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 37 Logan-Magnolia 28
AHSTW 39 Treynor 33
Tri-Center 66 Riverside 45
Underwood 78 Missouri Valley 19
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 39
Nodaway Valley 66 Lenox 31
Central Decatur 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Southeast Warren 53 East Union 50
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 41
Glidden-Ralston 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 — OT
Boyer Valley 66 West Harrison 50
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 48 Abraham Lincoln 42
Sioux City West at Le Mars
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 50 Mormon Trail 16
Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 43
Seymour 57 Orient-Macksburg 56
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Davis County 39 Twin Cedars 31
275 Conference
East Atchison 50 Mound City 22
South Holt 51 Rock Port 26
DeKalb at Nodaway-Holt
Platte Valley 59 North Nodaway 31
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star
Osborn at Stewartsville
Grand River Conference
Worth County 52 Princeton 33
Trenton 47 Stanberry 32
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 49 Bishop LeBlond 44
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Falls City 61 West Nodaway 36
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 58 Plattsmouth 25
Norris 79 Nebraska City 44
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 41 Arlington 35
Ashland-Greenwood 56 Douglas County West 43
Syracuse 50 Platteview 43
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Weeping Water 37 Elmwood-Murdock 27
Semifinal: Malcolm 32 Yutan 19
Consolation: Johnson County Central 60 Palmyra 37
Consolation: Louisville 43 Freeman 39
Consolation: Auburn 61 Mead 29
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Southern 28 Johnson-Brock 26
Metro Conference
Omaha Burke 57 Elkhorn South 54
Millard North 57 Millard West 39
Bellevue East 57 Omaha Benson 53
Omaha Marian 62 Omaha North 38
Gretna 66 Omaha Northwest 46
Omaha Central 78 Omaha South 36
Papillion-La Vista 58 Bellevue West 52
Papillion-La Vista South 82 Omaha Bryan 12
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Blair 53 Seward 37
Aurora 43 Waverly 37
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 77 Shenandoah 43
Creston 82 Red Oak 40
Glenwood 60 St. Albert 59 — OT
Lewis Central 73 Harlan 62
Denison-Schleswig 67 Atlantic 55
Corner Conference
East Mills 76 Essex 17
Fremont-Mills 57 Griswold 25
Sidney 74 Clarinda Academy 37
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 47 Logan-Magnolia 40
Treynor 75 AHSTW 46
Tri-Center 68 Riverside 34
Underwood 71 Missouri Valley 54
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 67 Bedford 55
Nodaway Valley 74 Lenox 33
Martensdale-St. Marys 80 Central Decatur 74 — OT
East Union 68 Southeast Warren 55
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 65 Ar-We-Va 41
CAM, Anita 73 Exira/EHK 53
Glidden-Ralston 62 Coon Rapids-Bayard 49
Boyer Valley 50 West Harrison 38
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City East 45
Le Mars 72 Sioux City West 69
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68 Bishop Heelan Catholic 35
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Murray 73 Moulton-Udell 23
Orient-Macksburg at Seymour
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Lennox 66 Sioux City North 53
Davis County 58 Twin Cedars 38
275 Conference
Mound City 54 East Atchison 50
Rock Port 64 South Holt 38
DeKalb 49 Nodaway-Holt 37
Platte Valley def. North Nodaway
Northeast Nodaway Union Star
Osborn Stewartsville
Grand River Conference
Princeton 78 Worth County 36
Stanberry 57 Trenton 39
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 58 St. Pius X 47
Savannah 49 Bishop LeBlond 35
Lafayette 70 Cameron 27
Chillicothe 57 Benton 54
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Falls City 62 West Nodaway 39
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 64 Plattsmouth 53
Norris 53 Nebraska City 34
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 86 Arlington 51
Douglas County West 68 Ashland-Greenwood 60
Platteview 51 Syracuse 38
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Southern 48 Diller-Odell 46
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 68 Omaha Burke 61
Millard North 66 Millard West 64 — OT
Bellevue East 62 Omaha Benson 58
Creighton Prep 60 Omaha North 33
Gretna 67 Omaha Northwest 55
Omaha Central 64 Omaha South 49
Bellevue West 58 Papillion-La Vista 47
Papillion-La Vista South 77 Omaha Bryan 64
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Seward 48 Blair 47
Aurora 43 Waverly 37